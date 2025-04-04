Swissôtel Al Ghurair Champions Sustainability with Thoughtful Initiatives

Swissôtel Al Ghurair and Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair

Green Globe recently recertified Swissôtel Al Ghurair and Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair in Dubai.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently recertified Swissôtel Al Ghurair and Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair in Dubai. Swissôtel, a celebrated Accor brand rooted in Swiss heritage, continues to uphold its commitment to sustainability, vitality and craftsmanship. Through Swissôtel Al Ghurair and Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair, the brand has integrated eco-conscious practices into its hospitality experience, ensuring a responsible and sustainable stay for guests.Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with digital check-in services, reflecting the hotel’s commitment to reducing paper waste. The accommodations, ranging from spacious 42 sqm rooms to 112 sqm apartments with balcony access, are designed to maximize natural daylight thereby reducing energy consumption. Throughout their stay, guests are encouraged to participate in eco-friendly housekeeping practices including responsible linen and towel refreshes every three days and the use of environmentally friendly cleaning products.In a move towards eliminating single-use plastics, all hotel amenities and guest touchpoints have been replaced with recyclable alternatives. Valet services and self-parking is also offered with dedicated green parking spaces and an electric charging station available at the basement level.As guests step into the lobby, they are greeted by the Swissôtel Sustainable Camel, an artistic creation made entirely from waste and scrap materials by the hotel’s engineering team. This unique installation serves as a powerful symbol of sustainability and is deeply connected to the rich culture and heritage of Dubai.At the heart of Swissôtel Al Ghurair's dining experience is its Vitality Menu featuring sustainably sourced fish and seasonal fruits and vegetables. In a bid to tackle food waste, the menu is designed with zero-waste recipes. The hotel’s Liwan restaurant features a Vitality Corner that offers thoughtfully curated salads, nuts, homemade jams, and syrups while Yasmine Lounge showcases a selection of locally sourced coffee.The hotel takes sustainability a step further through its "360-food journey." By partnering with Orbisk, food waste is actively monitored and regulated, ensuring best practices are upheld by hotel staff, vendors, and business partners. In collaboration with the Waste Lab, food waste is collected and transformed into compost which is used in the hotel’s Swiss Garden. Located next to the swimming pool, this lush green space boasts a vegetable and herb garden where mint, basil, coriander, lettuce, eggplant, tomatoes and other seasonal produce are grown. Guests are invited to visit the garden, engage in vegetable harvesting and participate in sustainability efforts firsthand.The Swiss Garden also plays a crucial role in the hotel’s culinary experience. Seasonal vegetables harvested here are used in local specialties such as roasted spicy eggplant salad, Zahra Bi Tahina (cauliflower in tahini sauce) and chili tomato sauce which perfectly complement traditional dishes like mandi and kabsa.Swissôtel Al Ghurair and Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair have implemented high technology to conserve resources. Located on the fifth floor, the gym is equipped with SportsArt machines, which generate electricity through resistance-based workouts. To reduce its reliance on single-use plastics, the hotel also implemented its own water filtration system in 2022, ensuring that all water bottles are filled, sealed and delivered to guest rooms, restaurants, the spa and meeting rooms.For business travelers, Swissôtel offers a Green Meeting Room designed with sustainability in mind. This state-of-the-art space is equipped with hybrid video conferencing facilities, carbon emission tracking and eco-friendly stationery made from seed paper and cork. Coffee breaks feature healthy, locally sourced options as part of the hotel’s commitment to sustainable hospitality.Outside the property, guests are encouraged to explore Dubai’s rich cultural heritage through exclusive community partnerships such as discounted rates for Frying Pan Adventures, an award-winning food-walk tour. Before departure, guests can also take home a collection of sustainable souvenirs crafted exclusively for Swissôtel by Save The Planet that include bamboo speakers, power banks, tote bags and jute bags among other eco-friendly keepsakes.In the wider community, Swissôtel Al Ghurair's has formed partnerships with organizations such as Evolvin Women, the Emirates Down Syndrome Academy, Al Jalila Foundation, Emirates Environmental Group and the UAE Food Bank. Working together, the hotel provides opportunities for young professionals, organizes environmental initiatives, and donates cooked meals to those in need. In line with its inclusivity initiatives, the hotel also collaborates with Al Noor to provide on-the- job training for a talented young adult with special needs, creating work opportunities in hospitality and growth for the community.To further embed sustainability into its operations, all Swissôtel colleagues receive specialized training through Accor’s School for Change and the Dubai Government's Dubai Way program. A dedicated Sustainability Champion reports directly to the General Manager to ensure the proper implementation of sustainable practices and conducts audits with certified third-party companies. In addition, the hotel’s Green Team, composed of mid-management professionals from various departments, actively drives sustainability initiatives and monitors energy-efficient practices across the hotel.Swissôtel Al Ghurair's commitment to sustainability has earned it numerous accolades, including Green Globe Certification (2023), Sustainable Hotel of the Year at the Sustainable Innovation Awards (2024) by BNC Publication, Best Hotel to Practice Sustainable Initiatives at the Arabian Travel Awards (2024), and the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Silver Award (2024) by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.Reflecting on these achievements, Amal El Ansari, General Manager of Swissôtel Al Ghurair and Swissôtel Living Al Ghurair, emphasizes the importance of a collective approach to sustainability, "Sustainability is a conscious lifestyle choice. We have to work together to provide a better tomorrow for our colleagues, our business partners, and our families. Life is a journey. Live it well."With its comprehensive sustainability initiatives, Swissôtel Al Ghurair continues to set new benchmarks for responsible hospitality, ensuring that every guest enjoys a stay that is not only luxurious but also environmentally and socially responsible.About SwissôtelOne of the best-known Swiss brands in the world, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts offers contemporary hotels infused with the freshness and vitality of alpine energy, rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality. Respected for its intelligent design, quality craftsmanship and mindful approach to sustainability, Swissôtel gives its guests peace of mind to explore the world, discover life’s true rewards and embrace opportunities to ‘live it well’. The Swissôtel brand was founded in 1980 and today numbers more than 30 hotels globally including flagship properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore, Swissôtel Chicago and Swissôtel Jakarta Pik Avenue. Swissôtel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.swissotel.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.comFor further information, contact:Mrinaliny MitraAssistant Director of Marketing and CommunicationsSwissôtel Al Ghurair & Swissôtel Living Al GhurairE: mrinaliny.mitra@swissotel.comT: +971 4 293 3172

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.