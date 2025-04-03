Entrex Florida Market CEO Stephen H. Watkins Discusses with Newsmax the Impact of Trump Tariffs on Private Businesses

Entrex Florida Market Entrex Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

Entrex (OTCBB:RGLG)

Revitalizing the competitive landscape underscores the key role of the Entrex Florida Market initiatives in aligning Florida investors with local companies to enhance employment and economic growth.” — Stephen H. Watkins

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Florida Market CEO Stephen H. Watkins Discusses the Impact of Trump Tariffs on Private Businesses with NewsmaxEntrex is delighted to announce that Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex Florida Market, recently was featured in a Newsmax interview to discuss the substantial impact of Trump Tariffs on the private sector. The conversation, led by Newsmax Correspondent Caleb Parke, highlighted the positive effects these tariffs are having on U.S. businesses. ( https://entrex.link/NewsMax-25-04-02 During the interview, Mr. Watkins explained, "The Trump Tariffs have essentially leveled the playing field, allowing private U.S. businesses to compete fairly against foreign entities that previously enjoyed significant advantages in importing goods. This change has put U.S. businesses on equal footing, fostering a more competitive and equitable market."Also contributing to the discussion was Fred Knight, whose insights complemented the overarching theme of the interview. Thomas Harblin, Partner at Entrex Florida Market, emphasized the broader economic implications, stating, "Creating an even playing field is crucial for our domestic suppliers and importers. It's not only fair but essential for the health of the U.S. employment base."Mr. Watkins further elaborated on the broader economic benefits, "This revitalization of our competitive landscape justifies the expansion efforts of CEOs across the nation. It underscores the importance of our initiatives at Entrex Florida Market, which aim to synergize Florida investors with local corporations, thus driving employment and fostering economic growth within the state and nationally."This interview sheds light on the positive economic initiatives spurred by the Trump Tariffs and reinforces Entrex Florida Market's commitment to promoting growth and fairness in the U.S. business environment.________________________________________About Entrex Florida Market:The Entrex Florida Market: Entrex Florida Market offers a regulatory-compliant platform for trading securities of private Florida-based companies. Utilizing innovative technology and a robust legal framework, Entrex facilitates a dynamic marketplace where investors can find, research, track, manage, and trade in the private sector effectively and securely.Learn more at www.entrex.net Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Florida Market, LLC(OTC:RGLG)(561) 465 7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.