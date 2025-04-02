Governor Abbott Appoints Bielamowicz To Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council

TEXAS, April 2 - April 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed John Bielamowicz to the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2031. The council oversees and regulates the Texas State Board of Examiners of Marriage and Family Therapists, Texas State Board of Examiners of Professional Counselors, Texas State Board of Social Worker Examiners, and the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists.



John Bielamowicz of Waxahachie is the president of Biel Partners, LLC. Appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2016, he became chair of the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists in 2020 and was reappointed in 2021. He is a board member of NAIOP North Texas and a member of the North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors. Additionally, he is a volunteer pilot with Angel Flight. Bielamowicz received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate from The University of Texas at Arlington.



This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.