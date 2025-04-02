Governor Abbott Appoints Coronado, Smith To Texas Workforce Investment Council

TEXAS, April 2 - April 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Aida Coronado and Bobby Smith to the Texas Workforce Investment Council for terms set to expire on September 1, 2025. The Council engages in a collaborative and systematic view of workforce development programs throughout the state and provides for the planning, evaluation, research, and other functions related to 19 workforce programs.



Aida Coronado of Brownsville is the executive vice president and chief operations officer for DHR Health Brownsville and a family nurse practitioner. She is the chairman of Advanced Practice Providers Process Improvement and DHR Allied Health Committee and a representative on the DHR Medical Executive Committee. She was honorably discharged from the United States Public Health Service. Coronado received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas (UT) Rio Grande Valley, formerly UT Brownsville, and a Master of Science in Nursing from Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi.



Bobby Smith of Buda is the business representative for United Association Local 286. Additionally, he teaches EPRI Industrial Rigging at Local 286. He is a delegate for Central Texas Labor Council and a former member of the Austin Construction Advisory Committee. He is a parishioner at Saint Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church and sponsor at Outdoor Christian Ministries. Smith completed a plumbing, pipefitting, and welding Joint Apprenticeship Committee (JAC) apprenticeship with Local 286.

