2025-26 Anglers Guide is now Online

The new 2025-26 Saskatchewan Anglers Guide is now available online. Fishing enthusiasts can download the guide to their phones or tablets for convenient, current information for the coming angling season.

The Saskatchewan Anglers Guide is an essential reference for regulations and practices, helping anglers make sure that they stay on the right side of the law while enjoying this popular activity. The guide also includes a listing of waterbodies with specific catch limits and special regulations, plus important information on catch-and-release practices and preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species. Printed copies of the guide will be available in early May, at Government of Saskatchewan field offices, most provincial park offices and selected retail outlets.

"The new Anglers Guide is one sign of spring in Saskatchewan that so many of us look forward to," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "It is also an important way that anglers can make sure they are up to date on the rules and regulations before heading out to experience our world-class fishing opportunities."

Please note - season opening dates vary depending on the location. The new angling season opens May 5 in the southern management zone, May 15 in the central management zone and May 25 in the northern management zone.

Anglers 16 and older must purchase a licence to fish in Saskatchewan, except for Saskatchewan seniors aged 65 and older. Saskatchewan and Canadian resident Armed Forces veterans who were honourably discharged are eligible for free angling licences, subject to verification. Angling licences are available online 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be stored to your digital device.

Residents and visitors may fish without a licence in provincial waterbodies outside of national parks during the two Free Fishing Weekends: July 12-13, 2025, and February 14-16, 2026. All other regulations still apply during those weekends, including possession limits and reduced limits on some waterbodies.

For more information or to purchase an angling licence, visit: saskatchewan.ca/fishing.

