Update: Public health epidemiologists have discovered another location of possible exposure in the confirmed measles case

Coloradans urged to review new exposure location and modified timeframe for another location (new info highlighted in yellow).

Denver (April 2, 2025) — In the process of investigating the measles case in a Pueblo resident, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment have discovered another location and adjusted clinic times when people may have been exposed to the measles virus.

“As our investigation has progressed, we identified an additional location where people may have been exposed to measles. This is common in case investigations as we learn more about an individual’s movements during their infectious period. Identifying and notifying the public about these locations as quickly as possible is critical to protecting the health of the community and limiting further spread,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

As previously stated, the confirmed case was in an unvaccinated adult. Measles is highly contagious and often severe, but it is preventable through vaccination. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine remains the best protection against measles. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing measles. Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community.

New exposure location added:

Based on available information, anyone who was in the following locations during the dates and times listed may have been exposed to measles and should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure and consider avoiding public gatherings or high-risk settings. Monitoring for symptoms is especially critical for people who are not vaccinated with the MMR vaccine. We will update the locations, as necessary.

Location Date/Time Southwest Deli and Cafe 1873 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81005 Monday, March 17 Tuesday, March 18 Wednesday, March 19 Thursday, March 20 Friday, March 21 Southern Colorado Clinic 109 South Burlington Drive Pueblo West, CO 81007 Saturday, March 22 NEW TIME: 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. NEW LOCATION: South Side Walmart --

particularly those who were in or near the pharmacy 4080 W. Northern Ave. Pueblo, CO 81005 Saturday, March 22, 2025 2:30 - 5 p.m.

What to do if you may have been exposed and aren’t feeling well:

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms 7 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that usually starts several days later on the face and spreads.

If you were at one of these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, immediately contact your health care provider by phone. If you do not have a provider, call an urgent care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles. Calling ahead helps prevent additional exposures.

Protecting yourself and others

People who have received MMR vaccine or were born before 1957 are generally considered immune. If you are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, it is especially important to closely monitor for symptoms during the 21 days after a possible exposure. If additional cases occur, the MMR vaccine can prevent infection if given within 72 hours after exposure. Unvaccinated individuals or those unsure of their immunity should talk to their health care provider about receiving the MMR vaccine. More information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

We strongly recommend that all Coloradans ensure they and their children are up to date on MMR vaccinations. The MMR vaccine has been available for decades.

Coloradans can check their or their child’s immunization records through the self-serve Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) Public Portal. Please note that records may be incomplete if all vaccines have not been reported by providers.

For additional questions and information about measles, call the hotline set up and maintained by Pueblo County Public Health and Environment: 719-583-4446.

###