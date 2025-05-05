State health department shares resources for Air Quality Awareness Week

Denver (May 5, 2025): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is celebrating Air Quality Awareness Week, which runs from Monday, May 5 through Friday, May 9. The goal of the nationwide initiative is to share information about the importance of clean air, our ongoing efforts to address air pollution, and resources to stay engaged.

“Air Quality Awareness Week is the perfect time for Coloradans to dive into the tools and information we’ve built to help everyone stay informed,” said Michael Ogletree, senior director of state air quality programs at CDPHE. “This year, we launched two powerful new tools to shine a light on air pollution data—making it easier than ever to track inspections and see where permit applications may be coming. We want all Coloradans to explore these resources, join our public meetings, and be part of the conversation about cleaner, healthier air in our state.”

The division is committed to providing Coloradans with the tools and knowledge they need to monitor and protect air quality in their communities. Through technology, innovation, and community collaboration, we can continue leading the way in reducing pollution levels and ensure a healthier air for all.

Here’s tools to stay informed and get involved:

Stay connected:

Sign up for CDPHE Air Pollution Control Division email updates.

Explore upcoming public participation opportunities on air quality.

Email cdphe.commentsapcd@state.co.us with questions or comments on air quality.

