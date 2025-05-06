CDPHE awards over $3 million to improve environmental health in Colorado communities

Denver (05/06/2025): The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is awarding more than $3 million in funding to support projects that improve environmental health across the state. CDPHE’s Environmental Justice Advisory Board selected the recipients through the Colorado Environmental Justice Grant Program.

The program supports community projects that strive to create healthier environments, especially in communities that have experienced higher levels of pollution and fewer environmental protections.

“These grants help ensure every Coloradan has the opportunity to live in a healthy environment,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, CDPHE executive director. “We’re proud to support projects that reflect local priorities and promote well-being in areas most impacted by pollution.”

“We’re thrilled to once again provide support to organizations that are committed to uplifting communities and ensuring Coloradans, no matter where they live, can thrive and lead healthy lives. This funding demonstrates our commitment to empowering those most impacted by Colorado’s environmental challenges, amplifying underrepresented voices, and building a healthier future for everyone,” said Lesly Fajardo-Feaux, Environmental Justice Advisory Board co-chair. “True progress in environmental justice comes when we fully engage and represent the communities in shaping our environmental future.”

Lubna Ahmed, the Environmental Justice Boards manager, added, “The Environmental Justice Grant Program is more than funding—it’s a commitment to empowering communities, advancing equity, and creating lasting change. We proudly support initiatives that drive meaningful change."

One of the grantees, Susie Medina, the Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo’s Special Projects coordinator, said, “Our team at the Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo feels very fortunate to receive the environmental justice funding. This grant will have a tremendous impact on our community by furthering our mission to provide safe and healthy homes for families and individuals.”

The grants will fund $3,158,752 to support projects that aim to help ensure communities have a healthy environment in which to thrive.

Southern Ute Indian Tribe. (Set aside)

Southern Ute Indian Tribe. (Competitive application)

The University of Colorado Boulder.

Montrose Regional Health.

Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo.

Project Protect Food System Workers.

Ute Mountain Ute Tribe. (Set aside)

Rocky Mountain Service Employment Redevelopment / Jobs For Progress, Inc.

University of Colorado.

Barton Institute.

The project funding period is from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027.

CDPHE received 51 applications for the third cycle of the grant program. CDPHE’s Office of Environmental Justice referred the projects that the board did not select to other potential resources.

Darci Martinez, the co-chair of the Environmental Justice Advisory Board, added, “We are excited to support communities addressing longstanding environmental inequities, strengthen resilience, and create a cleaner, healthier Colorado for all. Now is the time to ensure that every Coloradan, regardless of zip code or background, has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and sustainable environment."

Since its start in 2023, the grant program has distributed more than $1,377,219 in funding to 16 groups statewide, including Colorado’s two federally recognized Tribal governments. The program will reopen in 2026 for the next round of applications. Visit the grant program webpage to learn more about the program, the final recipients, and their projects.

Denver (05/06/2025): El Departamento de Salud Pública y Medio Ambiente de Colorado está otorgando más de $3 millones en financiamiento para apoyar proyectos que mejoren la salud ambiental en todo el estado. El Consejo Consultivo de Justicia Ambiental del CDPHE seleccionó a los beneficiarios a través del Programa de Subvenciones de Justicia Ambiental de Colorado.

El programa apoya proyectos comunitarios orientados a crear entornos más saludables, especialmente en aquellas comunidades que han experimentado niveles más altos de contaminación y cuentan con menos medidas de protección ambientales.

“Estas subvenciones ayudan a garantizar que todos los habitantes de Colorado tengan la oportunidad de vivir en un ambiente saludable”, dijo Jill Hunsaker Ryan, directora ejecutiva del CDPHE. “Nos enorgullece apoyar proyectos que reflejan las prioridades locales y promueven el bienestar en las áreas más afectadas por la contaminación”.

“Estamos felices de apoyar una vez más a organizaciones que están comprometidas con el fortalecimiento de las comunidades y con el objetivo de asegurar que los habitantes de Colorado, sin importar dónde vivan, puedan prosperar y llevar una vida saludable. Este financiamiento demuestra nuestro compromiso de empoderar a quienes se ven más afectados por los desafíos ambientales de Colorado, amplificar las voces subrepresentadas y construir un futuro más saludable para todos”, dijo Lesly Fajardo-Feaux, copresidenta del Consejo Consultivo de Justicia Ambiental. “El verdadero progreso en la justicia ambiental ocurre cuando involucramos y representamos plenamente a las comunidades en la construcción de nuestro futuro ambiental”.

Lubna Ahmed, gerente del Consejo de Justicia Ambiental, agregó: “El Programa de Subvenciones de Justicia Ambiental es más que una fuente de financiamiento, es un compromiso para empoderar a las comunidades, promover la equidad y generar un cambio que perdure. Apoyamos con orgullo las iniciativas que impulsan cambios significativos”.

Una de las beneficiarias, Susie Medina, coordinadora de proyectos especiales de Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo, dijo: “Nuestro equipo en Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo se siente muy afortunado de recibir este financiamiento de justicia ambiental. Esta subvención tendrá un impacto enorme en nuestra comunidad al impulsar nuestra misión de proporcionar viviendas seguras y saludables para familias y personas”.

Las subvenciones aportarán $3,158,752 a proyectos destinados a garantizar que las comunidades dispongan de un entorno saludable en el cual crecer sanas y prosperar.

Tribu indígena ute del sur.

Tribu indígena ute del sur.

Universidad de Colorado en Boulder.

Montrose Regional Health.

Housing Authority of the City of Pueblo.

Project Protect Food System Workers.

Tribu ute de la montaña Ute.

Rocky Mountain Service Employment Redevelopment / Jobs For Progress, Inc.

Universidad de Colorado.

Barton Institute.

El período de financiamiento del proyecto es del 1 de julio de 2025 al 30 de junio de 2027.

El CDPHE recibió 51 solicitudes para el tercer ciclo del programa de subvenciones. La Oficina de Justicia Ambiental del CDPHE remitió los proyectos que el Consejo no seleccionó a otros recursos potenciales.

Darci Martinez, la copresidenta del Consejo Consultivo de Justicia Ambiental, agregó: “Nos entusiasma apoyar a las comunidades que abordan las inequidades ambientales de larga data, fortalecer la resiliencia y crear un Colorado más limpio y saludable para todos. Ahora es el momento de asegurar que cada habitante de Colorado, sin importar su código postal o sus antecedentes, tenga la oportunidad de prosperar en un entorno seguro y sostenible”.

Desde su inicio en 2023, el programa de subvenciones ha entregado más de $1,377,219 en financiamiento a 16 grupos en todo el estado, incluidos los dos gobiernos tribales reconocidos federalmente de Colorado. El programa reabrirá en 2026 para la próxima ronda de solicitudes. Visite la página web del programa de subvenciones para obtener más información sobre el programa, los beneficiarios finales y sus proyectos.

