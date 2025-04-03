Conscious Healthy Home, LLC Achieves Dual Certifications

Conscious Healthy Home, LLC, run by founder Cristina Greenfield, is a business specializing in healthy home consulting and building science expertise Conscious Healthy Home, LLC has been certified as Women's Business Enterprise Conscious Healthy Home, LLC has been approved as Texas Real Estate Commission Continuing Education Provider

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conscious Healthy Home, LLC, a business specializing in healthy home consulting and building science expertise, is proud to announce two significant achievements: approval as a Continuing Education (CE) provider by the Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) and national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The TREC approval designates Conscious Healthy Home as an accredited educational resource for real estate professionals throughout Texas, while the WBENC certification—granted through the Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA)—confirms the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman, meeting the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"We're thrilled to receive TREC approval as a continuing education provider, which allows us to share critical knowledge about healthy home environments with real estate professionals across Texas," said Cristina Greenfield, Founder of Conscious Healthy Home, LLC. "Real estate agents are often the first point of contact for families making important housing decisions. With the wellness real estate market estimated to grow annually and reach over $900 billion by 2028, agents with specialized knowledge in healthy homes are increasingly valuable. By equipping these professionals with expertise in building health and indoor air quality, we can help more Texans make informed choices about their living environments."

Regarding the WBENC certification, Greenfield added, "This certification is a significant milestone for Conscious Healthy Home and validates our mission to create healthier living environments for families. As someone who experienced firsthand the devastating health impacts of an unhealthy home environment, I'm committed to helping others avoid similar situations. The WBENC certification will allow us to connect with more corporations and organizations that value both diversity in their supply chains and the importance of healthy building practices."

As a TREC-approved provider, Conscious Healthy Home will offer specialized courses focusing on identifying potential health hazards in residential properties, understanding building science principles that affect indoor air quality, and recognizing features that contribute to healthier living spaces. These courses will enable real estate professionals to better serve their clients while earning required continuing education credits.

The WBENC certification process implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Alliance involved a meticulous review, including an in-depth business assessment and site inspection. This certification opens doors to professional development and engagement in the WBENC network, providing opportunities year-round for business growth through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other Women's Business Enterprises.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

Real estate professionals interested in these specialized continuing education opportunities can find course schedules and registration information at www.conscioushealthyhome.com/education.

About Conscious Healthy Home, LLC:

Founded in 2023, Conscious Healthy Home, LLC provides specialized consulting services for families and individuals seeking to create healthier living environments. The company was born from founder Cristina Greenfield's personal experience discovering toxic mold in her family home that caused serious health issues for her family. Combining her legal background with certifications from the Building Biology Institute as a Building Biology Advocate and the Passive House Institute of the US (PHIUS) as a Certified Passive House Builder, Cristina helps clients navigate the complexities of building or renovating homes with health and wellness as primary considerations. Conscious Healthy Home offers guidance on selecting the right team of professionals, identifying appropriate building materials and methods, and implementing strategies to create living spaces that support optimal health.

About TREC:

The Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC) was established in 1949 to safeguard consumers in matters of real property transactions and valuation services. TREC licenses real estate brokers and sales agents, real estate inspectors, education providers, and regulates various aspects of the real estate industry in Texas. The commission works to protect consumers through education, licensing, and regulation of the real estate industry. For more information, visit www.trec.texas.gov.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America's most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

