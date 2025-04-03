Award-Winning Author Dennis R. Garcia to Exhibit at North County San Diego Latino Book & Family Festival This Saturday

Award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia met with readers across Kansas during his recent book tour "Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success" is now available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Latino Book Award-winning author Dennis R. Garcia will be featured at the 76th Latino Book & Family Festival on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at MiraCosta College in Oceanside, CA. The festival, which celebrates literacy, culture, and community, will bring together authors, educators, families, and thought leaders from across the region.

Garcia will be on site throughout the day as an exhibiting author, available to discuss his most recent release, Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success. The critically-acclaimed work chronicles the lives of three generations of Latina women in Garcia’s family—beginning with his great-grandmother’s migration from Mexico and culminating in a legacy of strength, resilience, and service in America’s Midwest.

“This event is about more than books—it’s about culture, identity, and honoring the stories and history of Latinos in the US,” Garcia said. “It’s an honor to be part of a festival that uplifts Latino voices, and I look forward to connecting with readers and families from across Southern California.”

Garcia’s Las Madres has resonated with readers across the country for its deeply personal yet widely relatable themes. From railroad labor camps to community activism, the book tells the true story of Latinas whose lives reflect a history that’s too often overlooked. Their experiences helped shape the civic and cultural fabric of the Midwest, and their strength continues to inspire generations.

This is Garcia’s third appearance as an author in the North County San Diego Latino Book & Family Festival. The event is free and family-friendly, featuring bilingual exhibitors, children's activities, author readings, and cultural entertainment.

Garcia is available for interviews and media appearances prior to and throughout the day of the event. Attendees will be able to purchase signed copies of Las Madres at the festival.

Book Details

Title: Las Madres: Latinas in the Heartland Who Led Their Family to Success

Author: Dennis R. Garcia

Order Now:

🔗 University Press of Kansas

🔗 Amazon

Available in ebook, paperback, and hardback formats

About the Author

Dennis Raphael Garcia, AWA, is a retired attorney, educator, and an acclaimed storyteller. With degrees from the University of New Mexico and the University of Kansas School of Law, Garcia’s career has spanned civil and criminal law, including serving as a Judge Pro Tem. His writing captures the spirit of immigrant life in America, with Las Madres highlighting his family’s incredible journey and paying tribute to Latina resilience.

For more information about Dennis R. Garcia, his books, and tour dates, visit www.dennisraphaelgarcia.com.

Dennis R. Garcia is available for interviews and speaking engagements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.