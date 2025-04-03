Trump administration announces new tariff plan

The Trump administration April 2 announced the implementation of a new tariff plan that will impose a 10% universal tariff on imported goods from all countries beginning April 5. In addition, beginning April 9, the administration will implement reciprocal tariffs on certain countries with which the U.S. has high trade deficits that will be added onto the universal tariff. Certain goods — including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and copper — will not be subject to reciprocal tariffs. In addition, the administration’s previously announced tariffs for Canada and Mexico are not affected by this new order. AHA members will receive additional information soon.

