Fr. Kevin Waters is Mystery Zag from Fall 2024

Our Mystery Zag from the Fall 2024 issue is…



Fr. Kevin Waters

S.J. Music Professor, Dean and Chaplain from 1983 to 2017

Fr. Kevin Waters is a modern-day renaissance man. Trained by the masters, he is an accomplished composer of operas, organist and fine art connoisseur. During his Gonzaga tenure, he was a gifted professor who helped build up the music department, a respected dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, a beloved hall chaplain and, first and foremost, a devoted priest. He now resides at the U.S. Jesuit West Province headquarters in Los Gatos, California. Readers Respond My fondest memories include Fr. Waters’ History of Opera class on my first day at Gonzaga, his unique Sunday evening Mass, and his genuinely caring personality. When my brother Shane (ROTC ’09) visited in 2004, Fr. Waters took us to visit Mt. Spokane. He has had an indelible impact on Gonzaga and members of this community.

Brendan Kolding (’05) Seattle

It is no mystery what a great Zag Father Waters is. He was a fantastic mentor and leader during my two years as RD of DeSmet. When we were getting to know each other, he noted that we were both from ranching backgrounds and he was “pretty good on a horse.” So I invited him to join me at our Wyoming ranch. He immediately backed up his claim, saddling his own horse and doing a great job of rounding up cows for a solid 10-hour day. A true renaissance man!

John Bertagnolli (’87) Spokane







He was like a father to all of us at DeSmet. I was invited to his Dean’s List Reception my freshman year, where we got to know him better. He stopped to talk to me during his daily visit to the pool where I was a lifeguard. I became an RA, based on his recommendation. Not a Catholic myself, he gave me an appreciation and respect for Catholicism and the Jesuit tradition. An incredible example and kind man who lived his faith daily.

Andrew Trout (’90)

Libertyville, Ill.

Comments from Facebook

Fr. Waters was my spiritual director while a student discerning God’s will in my life. His holiness, patience and kindness were inspiring. Also, who can’t love a man who composed operas? – Bridget Ann





It's Father Waters! He was a kind teacher and really took the time to make sure you were understanding the material. – Kara Brown





Fr. Waters hired me in 1986 and later I became the first associate dean for the College of Arts and Sciences under him. He’s an inspiration for us all to live our faith. – Colleen McMahon





Truly wonderful kind man who loved to help kids adjust to the struggles of college! Love Fr. Waters. – Tina Thompson





He was a genuinely great chaplain in DeSmet. – Ryan Mullarky





Fr. Waters was in Florence when I was there. He somehow convinced most of the students to join a choir that toured around and actually sang in the Gonzaga family chapel in Mantua. None of us were music majors but we sounded great, thanks to his coaching. A kind, lovely man! – Elaine Padgham Cullen





I’ll never forget the way he said “Die Zauberfloete” during World of Opera class. Always elongating the “floooooooeeeete.” – Matt Johnson