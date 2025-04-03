Vanessa Garcia, Award-Winning Author of 'What the Bread Says,' Now Releases Spanish Edition of Her Children's Book

Vanessa Garcia photo courtesy of Jesse Dittmar.

What the Bread Says honors Vanessa Garcia's grandfather, Papan, and his journey of survival and resilience through three authoritarian regimes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanessa Garcia, the award-winning author, playwright, and storyteller, is proud to announce that her celebrated children's book, What the Bread Says: Baking with Love, History, and Papan, is now available in Spanish. An audiobook version is also in the works and will soon be released, bringing this heartfelt and historically rich story to an even wider audience.

"Telling my grandfather’s story is both a privilege and my responsibility. He endured the oppression of three tyrannies, always searching for freedom. As the world faces new challenges, I feel a deep duty to keep his legacy alive and remind people that democracy is fragile. We must protect it, cherish it, and never take it for granted," says Garcia.

Garcia’s What the Bread Says is a touching children’s book inspired by the life and wisdom of her grandfather, Papan, who survived three authoritarian regimes: Franco’s Spain, Hitler’s Europe, and communist Cuba. The book interweaves history, love, and the power of storytelling through the tradition of baking bread, a metaphor for resilience and survival.

In addition to expanding the reach of What the Bread Says, Garcia is completing the manuscript for a new book about her grandfather’s life. While the book remains untitled, it is deeply rooted in the themes explored in What the Bread Says. It chronicles Papan’s harrowing journey through tyranny and his ultimate refuge in the United States, this time told for an adult audience.

"This is the story of a man who finally reached the U.S. and felt safe for the first time, like he could finally stop running,” Garcia shares. “But even then, the fear never truly left him. On his deathbed, he looked at me and said, ‘Do not let them take your country.’”

In many ways, Papan’s story reflects the larger narrative of the 20th century and the wars believed to have ended. When he [and Pedro] arrived at Ellis Island, they lied about their identity, fearing deportation back to Spain in the middle of WWII. To avoid this fate, they adopted an accent, trusting that American officials wouldn’t recognize the difference, and claimed to be Cuban. Instead of being sent back to Spain, they were deported to Cuba, where they were forced to reinvent themselves once again. Until the day he died, Papan’s official documents stated that he was born in Cuba, a falsehood that became part of his survival.

As global political landscapes shift, Garcia believes Papan’s story’s lessons are more relevant than ever. “Can we stop running? Understanding and communication are the only answers," she emphasizes.

With the Spanish edition of What the Bread Says now available and an audiobook on the horizon, Garcia continues to ensure that Papan’s story reaches new generations, fostering a deeper understanding of the past and a renewed appreciation for the freedoms we cherish today.

About Vanessa Garcia

Vanessa Garcia is a Cuban-American multidisciplinary writer, screenwriter, playwright, novelist, and journalist whose work spans television, literature, and theater. She has written for Sesame Street, earning an Emmy nomination for "Monster Meditation" and winning two Telly Awards for "Tamir On the Street." Her other television credits include "Caillou" and "Behind the Beats", a French animated series exploring the interconnected history of music.

Garcia is also the author of the novel "White Light," which won an International Latino Book Award and was named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2015. Her first children’s picture book, What the Bread Says, was released on October 1, 2022.

