Dr. Jay Grossman, Best-Selling Author, Reveals How 'Essential Pillars' Fixes the Missing Pieces Blocking True Success

Dr. Jay Grossman’s new book lays out the essential steps to achieve lasting happiness by strengthening every “pillar” of success.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when one area of life is neglected? Best-selling author Dr. Jay Grossman argues that when even one “pillar” of success, health, wealth, or relationships, falters, the entire structure of life becomes unstable. His transformative book, Essential Pillars: The Three Proven Keys to Success and Happiness, offers a proven roadmap to identify these weak spots and rebuild a strong foundation for long-term success and fulfillment.

To order copies of Essential Pillars, click here: https://bit.ly/4o8MTMf

"Too many people chase success in one area, like career or finances, while neglecting other critical parts of their lives, and the result is often burnout or a deep sense of emptiness," says Dr. Grossman. "In Essential Pillars, I show why balance must come first and share actionable steps to strengthen every area of life so true success and happiness can follow."

More than just another self-help book, Essential Pillars is a step-by-step guide that helps readers:

-- Understand why balance must come before prosperity – and how neglecting one area of life can undermine success in all others.

-- Build habits that last – simple, science-backed methods for lasting change.

-- Master the 4 investment buckets for wealth creation – a practical path to financial freedom.

-- Forge deeper connections with others – learning how authentic relationships amplify success.

-- Adopt lifestyle upgrades for better sleep, reduced stress, and more energy, ensuring health supports, rather than hinders, progress.

"Success isn’t about quick wins, it’s about building a complete, balanced life," says Dr. Grossman. "In Essential Pillars, I help readers identify where they’re falling short and provide the clarity and tools needed to create lasting, meaningful transformation."

One reader raves:

"This book is an impactful guide that aims to teach principles necessary for achieving personal fulfillment and professional success. The author draws from his own personal and professional achievements. His framework he wrote about has three functional pillars: discipline, purpose, and giving back. I appreciated the advice given in this book. The advice is simple, but effective and easy to implement into your life. It was nice that the book was clear and motivating. It will put you on the path to achieving holistic success. This is a great book to add to your list if you are looking for success and happiness!"

About Dr. Jay Grossman

Dr. Jay Grossman is a best-selling author, speaker, and life strategist who has dedicated his career to helping individuals achieve their fullest potential. Through his unique framework of “pillars,” he has guided thousands toward building balanced, purpose-driven lives filled with success and happiness.

Dr. Jay Grossman holds two active professorships at UCLA and NYU and serves as the Chief Dental Officer of Grind Oral Care. A former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps, Dr. Grossman founded Homeless Not Toothless in 1992 and remains deeply committed to this non-profit organization. A nationally recognized dentist, educator, and founder of Concierge Dentistry in Brentwood, CA, Dr. Grossman is changing lives one smile at a time.

For more information about Dr. Jay Grossman, click here: https://www.drjaydds.com/

Concierge Dentistry: https://www.conciergedentistry.com/

