Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 409,663 in the last 365 days.

Soft Skills Set the Stage Ablaze: Dr. Virginia McGowan Electrifies bLU Talks with Her Vision for a Civil@Work Revolution

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a standing ovation moment as award-winning author, anthropologist, and workplace visionary Dr. Virginia (Ginny) McGowan delivered one of the most compelling bLU Talks of the year at the University of Alberta’s Lister Conference Centre. Her talk, “The Winning Ways of Civil@Work: 5 Steps to Personal and Professional Success,” offered a rallying cry for a workplace renaissance built on respect, inclusion, and human connection.

To purchase copies of McGowan's book, click here: http://bit.ly/40GMGWx

McGowan, whose newly released book, Civil@Work: The Ultimate Guide to Mastering Soft Skills for Business Success, has already sparked a national conversation, shared her five-step framework for cultivating civility, productivity, and personal fulfillment in the modern workplace. Her core message is that in an AI-driven future, our most significant business advantage will come from what makes us most human, our soft skills.

Her passionate presentation painted a hopeful and practical vision of a new world of work: one where empathy, collaboration, and emotional intelligence drive engagement, innovation, and sustainable growth. McGowan argued that the solution to workplace toxicity is not more policy, but more humanity.

The event, part of the prestigious bLU Talks series founded by Corey Poirier, drew a packed and diverse audience of professionals, students, and changemakers. Her on-stage interview and talk were filmed and will be broadcast on major platforms, including Binge TV, Roku, Amazon, Google Play, Apple, Spotify, and more, reaching an estimated audience of over two million.

Up next for McGowan? The October 2025 release of her second book in the Civil@Work series, The Human Advantage, will be followed by The Courage to Change Your Lane in 2026.

Dr. Ginny McGowan didn’t just speak about civility; she ignited a movement.

Amanda Kent
Boundless Media USA
+1 313-403-5636
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Soft Skills Set the Stage Ablaze: Dr. Virginia McGowan Electrifies bLU Talks with Her Vision for a Civil@Work Revolution

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more