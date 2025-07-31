Patrick Kalenzi Wins Best of Los Angeles Award for 'Best Inspirational Book – 2025' for Tears Run Dry

Patrick Kalenzi

“We're honored to include Patrick Kalenzi into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author, humanitarian, and veterinarian Patrick Kalenzi has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best Inspirational Book – 2025” for his powerful work, Tears Run Dry. This recognition solidifies Kalenzi’s reputation as one of the most trusted and skilled authors, humanitarians, and veterinarians in the Los Angeles area. He is celebrated for his ability to craft compelling, high-quality content that captivates audiences and enriches the storytelling experience.

Kalenzi, a speaker, author, veterinarian, and entrepreneur, is a survivor of the Ugandan wars whose life journey reflects extraordinary resilience and transformation. Through his lived experience and professional expertise, Patrick has turned adversity into purpose, building successful businesses and achieving a level of personal success once unimaginable. His story serves as a powerful reminder that anyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, can overcome fear, break through cultural barriers, and realize their greatest dreams. With a compelling blend of wisdom, compassion, and unwavering faith, Patrick inspires audiences to embrace their potential and forge a path to lasting success.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and has grown to include over 7,800 professional members across various industries in Southern California. Committed to celebrating excellence, the community highlights the finest individuals, businesses, and services contributing to Los Angeles’ vibrant professional landscape, operating under the guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity," said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. "We are thrilled to welcome Patrick Kalenzi into our BoLAA family, as he truly exemplifies the creativity, compassion, and dedication that this award represents."

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Patrick Kalenzi joins an elite group of professionals whose contributions continue to shape Los Angeles as a hub for world-class talent, inspiration, and transformational storytelling.

