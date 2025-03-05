Crosschq Launches AI-Powered Summaries for 360 Reports, Helping Hiring Teams Make Faster, More Informed Decisions

New AI capabilities transform reference feedback into instant insights, accelerating hiring manager collaboration and improving decision-making

Our AI-powered insights help talent acquisition leaders and hiring managers cut through the noise, ensuring they focus on the most critical candidate data.” — Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , the AI Hiring Intelligence platform purpose-built to increase Quality of Hire (QoH), today announced the launch of AI-powered summaries for its Crosschq 360 reports. This new feature instantly condenses complex reference feedback into clear, actionable insights, enabling hiring teams to collaborate more effectively and make faster, data-driven hiring decisions."Recruiting is a high-stakes process where every moment counts. Our AI-powered insights help talent acquisition leaders and hiring managers cut through the noise, ensuring they focus on the most critical candidate data," said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. "This innovation is another step toward making hiring more predictive, fair, and transparent."Crosschq 360 reports provide structured, in-depth feedback from references, helping hiring teams assess candidate strengths, potential risks, and overall fit. The new AI-generated summaries automatically extract key takeaways, streamlining hiring manager discussions and accelerating decision-making.Organizations can enable this new feature via Report Settings to activate AI-driven hiring intelligence. For more information, visit Crosschq.com.About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI Hiring Intelligence platform that empowers companies to improve their hiring processes, build high-performing teams, and lift Quality of Hire (QoH). By integrating a range of pre-hire and post-hire data points throughout the talent lifecycle and utilizing advanced machine learning and AI technologies, Crosschq offers recruiting automation, predictive screening, and advanced hiring analytics within a single solution.Once activated, Crosschq provides actionable insights to Talent Acquisition, HR, and People teams, significantly boosting hiring efficiency, hiring predictability, and elevating both Quality of Candidate and Quality of Hire. The suite of applications supercharges core ATS, CRM, and HCM systems, seamlessly integrating with over 40 partners, including Workday, SAP, Oracle, iCIMS, Greenhouse, and more.We proudly serve numerous global customers, such as Deloitte, Dish Networks, Pinterest, Allegis, and WPP, and have earned recognition from Inc. as a Best in Business for our commitment to ‘Purpose over Profits.’Discover more about Crosschq at www.crosschq.com

