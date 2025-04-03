Aiode Joins the Abbey Road REDD Family

Aiode empower artists’ creative exploration through the power of AI Aiode Co-founders, COO Blue Dobrecky (left) and CEO Idan Dobrecki, on the steps of the iconic Abbey Road Studios Aiode Joins the Abbey Road REDD Incubator

Music AI startup joins revered Incubator, advancing its mission to ethically train AI with musicians and enable copyrightable, collaborative creation

Musicians now have the opportunity to work with us at Aiode... gaining a new revenue stream, rather than seeing their existing ones threatened by unlicensed and unethical products.” — Blue Dobrecky, Aiode Co-founder and COO

TEL AVIV AND LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aiode is thrilled to announce that it is now part of the Abbey Road REDD family, having joined its prestigious Incubator program REDD launched Europe’s first music technology incubation program in 2016 to support pioneering founders in developing value-adding technologies for the music industry across the entire value chain.As one of the most respected incubation programs in the world, REDD backs the brightest music tech entrepreneurs, researchers, and developers—drawing inspiration from EMI’s original REDD department, established in 1955, which helped music makers break boundaries with new technology.Throughout the incubation, REDD has supported Aiode in its mission to revolutionize audio generation. The platform blends the quality and experience of working with live musicians with the flexibility and global reach of digital production. At the same time, it offers musicians a new revenue stream—safeguarding their rights through traceable and siloed data while ensuring precise remuneration.Aiode works directly with real musicians to create virtually modeled versions of themselves. Through a collaborative learning process, Aiode’s music AI learns a musician’s playing style, compositional approach, decision-making, and sound—trained by the musicians themselves as they perform.Once a musician is modeled, Aiode enables creative collaboration between that virtual version and music creators using the platform. These virtual musicians can generate original audio performances from scratch or contribute to tracks uploaded by users—whether for demos, finished productions, or early-stage ideas. Subscription packages will meter usage of the music generated by these virtual musicians.Aiode was built by musicians and music creators committed to empowering the music community with ethically trained music AI and proprietary technology.The platform is currently in its free, closed beta stage. Early adopters and enthusiastic music creators can request access through the registration form on the Aiode website. An open beta version is expected to launch later this year, at which point users will be able to subscribe.Learn more at www.aiode.com

Aiode First Look: The Next Evolution of Music, Powered by AI

