Aiode Launches Ethical AI Music Platform for Creators Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aiode today announced the official launch of its desktop AI music platform, emerging from a successful closed beta with artists, producers, and educators. The platform offers creators precision tools that accelerate workflows while preserving artistic control. Aiode positions itself as the ethical alternative in AI music.The launch follows a year-long beta and last year's $5.5 million seed round led by Horizon Capital, with participation from Rega Ventures, Atooro Fund, and new strategic investor Mindset. This funding supported product development, beta validation, and readiness for global rollout. Aiode was also recently recognized in TheMarker’s 2025 list of Israel’s most innovative startups.“We built Aiode for the way music is truly created,” said Idan Dobrecki, co-founder and CEO of Aiode. “Creators don’t need gimmicks or shortcuts - they need tools that respect their intent, keep them in control, and help them move faster. That’s exactly what this launch delivers.”Aiode’s closed beta program included professional artists, producers, and music educators who tested the platform in real-world studio conditions. Early collaborations also brought Aiode into Abbey Road Studios, where producers explored how the technology could support professional workflows. Beta participants highlighted the ability to regenerate or refine specific sections of music with precision, similar to a studio punch-in, while keeping the full flow of a session intact. This capability allows artists to experiment and iterate without breaking their creative momentum.Lucas Cantor Santiago, Emmy Award–winning composer, producer, and author of Unfinished: The Role of the Artist in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, said, “Aiode isn't another endless kitsch generator. It's a tool that can empower musicians of all levels while compensating the musicians whose knowledge it was trained on. It is what AI music should be.”With teams in Tel Aviv, London, and New York, Aiode brings together deep expertise in music production, AI development, and creative software. The company is preparing to expand creator access globally following this launch.About AiodeAiode is a deep-tech music company developing AI-powered tools designed to support artists in the creative process. Supported by Abbey Road REDD, the company blends expressive, high-quality production technology with real musicianship. Its desktop platform offers precision control, intuitive features, and AI-powered assistance that enhances creative flow while respecting the artist’s vision. Aiode collaborates directly with musicians to create detailed virtual versions of their performance styles. Each time a virtual musician is used, the real musician gets paid, creating a new revenue stream for artists worldwide. Dedicated to responsible AI training, Aiode works with the consent of artists to train its models and is backed by Horizon Capital, Mindset, Rega Ventures, and Atooro Fund.

