All Golden Wins Best Eye Mask in Shape Skin Awards 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Golden , a performance-based skincare brand for women 45+, today announced that its popular 360° Firming Eye Patches have been named Best Eye Mask in the 2025 Shape Skin Awards . The first hydrogel patch to wrap around the entire eye area, including both lids and under-eyes, this revolutionary shape delivers targeted treatment where traditional patches fall short. Selected through real-world testing and editorial curation, the award recognizes All Golden’s standout innovation for visibly lifting lids, de-puffing under-eyes, and firming the orbital area in minutes.This win builds on the momentum of All Golden’s recent success. Just weeks ago, its Peptide Power Serum was named Best Hydrating Serum for Menopausal Skin by NewBeauty, praised for delivering clinical improvements in texture, firmness, and tone across 100% of users.Founded by serial beauty entrepreneur Sarah Kugelman, All Golden is redefining beauty for women 45 and older. The brand formulates high-performance, waterless products that are 100% active and clinically tested. With a bold, culturally relevant voice and a commitment to honoring women rather than correcting them, All Golden is changing how beauty shows up for aging skin.“Our 360° Eye Patches are the perfect example of what we stand for,” said Sarah Kugelman, founder and CEO of All Golden. “They treat the entire eye area with visible results and a sensorial experience that feels like care. Recognition from Shape is a powerful signal that our mission and our formulas are resonating.”The 360° Firming Eye Patches are designed to wrap around the entire orbital bone to visibly tighten lids, firm under-eyes, and hydrate in just minutes. Featuring All Golden’s Pro-Aging Complex, a proprietary blend of peptides, vegan hydroxy acids, adaptogens, and fermented botanicals, they deliver results without compromise.Since its launch in late 2024, All Golden has been featured in Real Simple, CNN Underscored, Parade, Tamron Hall, WWD, and NewBeauty, and has quickly become a go-to for women seeking both clinical performance and self-reverent beauty.See the full list of Shape Skin Award winners at Shape.com: https://www.shape.com/shape-skin-awards-2025-11732904

