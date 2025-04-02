Veterans find hope and healing on the slopes as Winter Sports Clinic kicks off in Colorado

Nearly 400 Veterans from across the country have gathered in Snowmass Village for the 39th Annual National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic. This premier adaptive rehabilitation event, co-presented by VA and Disabled American Veterans (DAV), continues through April 5.

The weeklong clinic offers Veterans with traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, visual impairments and other serious disabilities a chance to explore adaptive sports, including Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, rock climbing and more.

The clinic’s theme, “Miracles on a Mountainside,” resonated with participants like Navy Veteran Devora Exline, who credits adaptive sports with transforming her outlook on life.

“One of the things that adaptive sports has really helped me with is to get back my positiveness and turning anything negative into a positive,” said Exline, speaking during the event. “What do they say, ‘miracles on a mountainside?’ I think that’s been the miracle for me.”

Founded in 1987 with just 90 participants, the clinic has grown into one of the world’s largest adaptive winter sports events. More than 600 volunteers and medical staff help Veterans push past perceived limits and embrace new possibilities.

For 21-year-old Navy Veteran Jeremy “JJ” Trammell, Jr., the experience has been nothing short of life-affirming. “I’m so normal. I can do this stuff!” said Trammell when asked if he was excited about returning to the event.

His mother and caregiver, Maria Trammell, added that JJ felt alive and was himself again during the clinic.

The clinic is more than recreation, though. It’s a vital form of therapy and connection. For Army Veteran Bryan McCrickerd, the slopes represent an escape from darkness and a path toward hope.

“It’s an escape, a lifeline,” McCrickerd said. “I wish all Vets in my condition would try this because it would cut down on suicide.”

As the clinic continues through the week, Veterans will not only master new skills on the Colorado slopes but also forge bonds and build confidence that will carry over long after the snow has melted.

Alpine skiing.

Nordic (cross-country) skiing.

Sled hockey.

Curling.

Snowmobiling.

Adaptive snowboarding.

Indoor rock wall climbing.

Scuba diving (indoor pool sessions).

Fly fishing clinics.

Educational sessions on adaptive technology and wellness.

The Winter Sports Clinic is one of several national rehabilitation events organized by VA’s Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events. These adaptive sports and therapeutic arts programs are designed to support the health, wellness and community reintegration of Veterans with disabilities.

Backed by clinical expertise and strong partnerships with Veteran Service Organizations, sponsors and local communities, these events empower Veterans to thrive through physical activity, creativity and connection.

Veterans interested in participating in future adaptive sports clinics or therapeutic arts programs can learn more by visiting the VA National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events website for additional information and eligibility requirements.

Catch more of the action on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.