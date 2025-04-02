STATEMENT BY SID MILLER ANNOUNCING HIS VISION FOR A BRIGHT FUTURE FOR TEXAS AGRICULTURE

“I’m proud to serve our state’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. It has been an honor, and I love this job.

Agriculture isn’t just the backbone of Texas—it’s the lifeblood of our economy, communities, and way of life. Whether you live in rural, suburban, or urban Texas, agriculture impacts your daily life, and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) works for you. As your Commissioner, I’ve been Texas agriculture’s loudest and proudest advocate—at home and across the globe—championing Texas-grown products and Texas-owned businesses every step of the way. Over the last decade, we’ve made significant strides by cutting red tape, expanding markets, protecting consumers, and making TDA stronger than ever.

But we’re not done yet. If you thought I set the bar high before, just wait—I’ve got even bigger plans for the future. I am ready to tackle new challenges, seize new opportunities, and keep Texas leading the way in agriculture.

Building a bright future for Texas farmers, ranchers, and the entire agriculture industry is a fight worth fighting. And I plan to continue the battle to strengthen Texas agriculture even more and leave this industry better than I found it when I took office back in 2015. That’s why today I’m ready to announce that I’m running for re-election as your Texas Agriculture Commissioner.

God bless, and remember—yesterday, today, tomorrow, and always, Texas Agriculture Matters!”

