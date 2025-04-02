U.S. Chamber: Instead of Tariffs, It’s Time to Accelerate Pro-Growth Agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ahead of the latest round of tariffs set to be imposed by the Trump Administration today, Neil Bradley, Chief Policy Officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:

“What we have heard from business of all sizes, across all industries, from around the country is that these broad tariffs are a tax increase that will raise prices for American consumers and hurt the economy. We urge policymakers to instead focus efforts on accelerating the pro-growth agenda of extending our current tax policy, re-balancing regulations, and unleashing the full potential of American energy – all policies that will grow the economy and create more opportunities for Americans. In addition, the U.S. should begin negotiating new trade agreements to open up more markets for businesses and workers which will support more American jobs and lower prices.”

