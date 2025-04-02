Coryell Roofing Delivers High-Performance Roof System for The Salvation Army in Oklahoma City

Coryell Roofing installed a hail-rated, energy-efficient roof system for The Salvation Army in OKC—completed in 7 days with a perfect QA score.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing , a leading authority in commercial roofing across the Midwest, has successfully completed a comprehensive 15,500-square-foot roof replacement for The Salvation Army facility just outside of downtown Oklahoma City. This multi-phase project addressed chronic drainage issues and introduced enhanced energy efficiency and severe-weather protection for the four-story building.The existing roof system consisted of a multilayered modified bitumen assembly over a wood fiber board, which itself was layered on top of an earlier mod-bit system over a lightweight insulated concrete deck. During the project, Coryell Roofing performed a full tear-off down to the original substrate, uncovering a structural R-panel metal pan beneath the concrete.In response, Coryell implemented a high-performance solution designed for durability and functionality. The team installed 3.5 inches of base insulation along with a custom-engineered tapered insulation system to promote positive drainage to internal rooftop drains. This was followed by a ½-inch DEXcellcover board and a 60 mil Duro-Toughwhite membrane—an energy-efficient, hail-rated system engineered to withstand the extremes of Oklahoma weather. The system was mechanically fastened through the lightweight insulated concrete deck and into the underlying metal pan to ensure long-term stability.Prior to installation, Coryell’s estimating and production teams collaborated to develop several tapered insulation layouts, ultimately selecting the configuration that best addressed the roof’s unique drainage challenges. This level of preparation eliminated the persistent ponding problems previously experienced on each wing of the building and significantly improved overall water runoff performance.Thanks to the generous support of The Salvation Army staff—who provided 24/7 building access and offered up their main parking lot for equipment and material staging—the entire project was completed in just seven days. The installation underwent four stages of quality assurance, including inspections by the on-site crew, the site superintendent, Coryell’s QA team, and a Duro-Last technical representative. The project received a perfect 100% score during the final Duro-Last warranty inspection.“This project showcases what sets Coryell Roofing apart—thoughtful planning, precision installation, and trusted collaboration,” said Jacob Stranz, Project Manager at Coryell Roofing. “It’s been a privilege to partner with The Salvation Army and provide a roofing solution that offers long-term protection, improved energy efficiency, and lasting peace of mind.”

