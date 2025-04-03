Jervis Systems and Minut Announce Integration to Elevate Property Monitoring and Guest Experience

Property managers gain comprehensive insights into rental properties while maintaining guest privacy

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jervis Systems, a guest access and smart home automation solution, announced an integration with Minut, a global leader in privacy-first property insights trusted by tens of thousands of property managers and hosts around the world. The partnership provides property managers with enhanced real-time monitoring for humidity, mold risk, noise, and temperature while maintaining a focus on privacy and ease of use.Year-round, it’s essential for property managers to track environmental factors across their rental properties. By combining smart devices, automation, and monitoring, issues can be addressed weeks or even months earlier than in properties lacking these integrated systems. For property managers, this means fewer emergency calls and reduced repair costs . For instance, mold remediation costs for properties can range from $1,500 to $9,000, with severe cases costing up to $30,000. Additionally, Minut data has found that noise-related issues increased by 18% in 2024, highlighting the importance of continued noise management in communities. A decibel-only monitoring solution like Minut can help prevent potential property damage and noise complaints before long-term issues arise with neighbors and HOAs. By combining Jervis Systems' user-friendly automation platform with Minut's privacy-safe sensors and 360-degree property view, property managers can quickly address issues and maintain community harmony, all without compromising guest privacy."At Minut, we empower property managers with invaluable insights that enhance security and efficiency—while always respecting guest and tenant privacy," said Marcus Ljungblad, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at Minut. "Our integration with Jervis Systems reflects our commitment to transparent property monitoring, allowing property managers to protect their investments while ensuring guests feel comfortable, safe, and respected during their stay.”The integration offers several key benefits on top of comprehensive monitoring with Minut devices. Property managers can configure their notification preferences and enable automated alerts via email. Optional guest notifications can be delivered through the Jervis Systems web app, mobile app, or through text message if Jervis’ Guest Notifications add-on feature is enabled. This way, property managers maintain full control over settings, receiving the critical information they need, while guests only receive the relevant alerts that enhance their stay."Our mission has always been to simplify key aspects of property management and reduce the technical headache and tech stack fragmentation," shares Bobby Varghese, CEO of Jervis Systems. "Our integration with Minut allows us to expand our capabilities by offering property managers insights into their properties while bringing the devices they already have installed in one place and putting the guest first throughout their stay."Setting up the integration is straightforward through the Jervis Systems dashboard. Property managers can import their installed Minut devices in minutes and assign them to their properties. From there, they can track device status via the mobile app or web app for upcoming reservations or via the notifications and detailed incident reports from their Minut account.For more information about this integration and to see additional Minut device information, visit www.jervis.systems/devices About JervisJervis Systems is a guest access and smart home device automation platform that allows property owners and managers to automate their short-term rentals, vacation homes, and boutique hotels from anywhere in the world. Create five-star guest experiences while avoiding the technical hassle and headache of managing multiple apps, platforms, and smart home devices. Jervis simplifies your property tech stack by connecting top-rated smart locks, garage door openers, thermostats, smart lights, smart switches, pool heaters, and more in one place. Automate smart device settings, offer guest Wi-Fi, create guidebooks, and set up smarter property access for all guests. Jervis Systems makes property management simple and secure. Learn more at www.jervis.systems.About MinutMinut is a property insights platform that helps property managers and rental owners maintain safe, sustainable, and well-managed properties without sacrificing guest or tenant privacy. With a 360-degree overview of every property from one intuitive dashboard, Minut enables the rental industry to proactively resolve issues, prevent damages, enhance operations, and validate incidents with reliable proof. Founded in 2014, Minut’s privacy-first technology focuses on prevention rather than detection, providing respectful, non-invasive monitoring that builds trust between property managers, owners, and tenants and guests. For more information, visit www.minut.com. Media ContactsIlana PrudentMinutilana.prudent@minut.com

