Jervis Systems Supports Chamberlain Group’s myQ-Powered Garage Door Openers for Global Rentals
Jervis Systems’ partnership with Chamberlain Group allows property owners and rental guests to benefit from garage door access via mobile and web appHERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jervis Systems®, a guest access and smart home device automation platform, announces its partnership with Chamberlain Group (CG), a global leader in intelligent access solutions and Blackstone portfolio company. The integration allows Jervis Systems to support myQ-powered Chamberlain® and LiftMaster® garage door openers. Property owners and property managers can now allow their guests to use the property’s myQ devices along with other smart locks and smart home devices, using the Jervis Systems mobile app or web application.
“Rental owners were telling us that garage remote controls were getting lost or being left in rental cars. All around, they wanted a better option for offering garage access to guests. Our ability to offer myQ-powered garage door openers on our platform lets us support the devices our customers are already using while being able to open up a new realm of possibilities for secure access across the rental space,” shares Bobby Varghese, the founder and CEO of Jervis Systems.
With the average garage door opening eight times per day and 77% of property owners using the garage as their main point of entry into the home, garage access should understandably be convenient and secure. This is especially true for rental properties with constant turnover in guest access. Harnessing myQ-powered devices, property owners can equip their garage to be the entryway to their properties. Property owners and managers can also remove the potential headache of replacing missing garage door remote controls after guest stays. To create more peace of mind for owners and guests, Jervis Systems and myQ’s integrated solutions allow owners to turn the garage into a secure entryway for their rental property, without the technical hassle.
"CG is dedicated to making access simple – whether that be from your car, in your home, or when you’re travelling,” said Kiel Fitzgerald, Sr. Director & GM myQ Residential Partnerships at Chamberlain Group. “Our myQ partnership with Jervis Systems allows us to provide a simple solution for guests and property owners looking for a seamless access experience.”
Jervis Systems combines smart devices in one easy-to-use platform, including garage door openers, smart locks, thermostats, smart lights, smart switches, and much more to automate property settings and access. For guests gaining property access to the garage or front entry, Jervis Systems provides keyless access via SET® PIN codes. Accessing the PIN codes and garage door controls are accessible via the Jervis Systems mobile app or web app.
How It Works
1. Set up a Jervis Systems account.
2. Connect the Jervis Systems account with a property management system.
3. Import the myQ-powered Chamberlain or LiftMaster garage door openers.
4. Assign the garage doors to their associated property.
5. Share the Jervis Systems mobile app (iOS or Android) or link to the web app (AccessMyProperty.com) with guests via check-in instructions.
Access will only be provided for the duration of the reservation, where guests are able to open and close the garage door, accessing the app using their phone number. Once check-out occurs, access is automatically removed.
For more information about Jervis Systems, visit https://www.jervis.systems/. For more information about myQ, visit https://www.myq.com/.
About Jervis Systems
Jervis Systems® is a guest access and smart home device automation platform that allows property owners and managers to automate their short-term rentals, vacation homes, and boutique hotels from anywhere in the world. Owners and managers can create five-star guest experiences while avoiding the technical hassle and headache of managing multiple apps and smart home devices. Jervis connects with numerous top-rated smart locks, garage door openers, thermostats, smart lights, smart switches, and much more to automate temperature and property access for guests, cleaning companies, and maintenance personnel. Jervis Systems makes property automation simple and secure, allowing property managers to focus on growing their businesses.
About Chamberlain Group
Chamberlain Group is a global leader in intelligent access and Blackstone portfolio company. Our innovative products, combined with intuitive software solutions, comprise a myQ ecosystem that delivers seamless, secure, access to people's homes and businesses. Our recognizable brands, including LiftMaster® and Chamberlain®, are found in 50+ million homes, and 10+ million people rely on our myQ® app daily to control and monitor their homes, communities and businesses, from anywhere. Our patented vehicle-to-home connectivity solution, myQ Connected Garage, is available in millions of vehicles from the leading automakers.
