eviivo and Jervis Systems partner to offer secure and scalable access solutions for vacation rentals and hotels

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- eviivo, the all-in-one Property Management System (PMS), has partnered with Jervis Systems, a leader in property automation technology, to streamline property control and elevate the guest experience for short-term rentals, vacation homes, and hotels.The integration enables property managers using eviivo to benefit from a fully automated, secure and centralised property access and automation management system that easily scales with growing portfolios.This added convenience, combined with eviivo's automated pre-arrival check-in instructions, enables property managers to provide a hassle-free journey for guests, from booking to departure.With Jervis Systems, reservation details can be seamlessly imported into the platform, automatically creating unique, time-sensitive SETPIN codes for each guest. These codes activate at check-in and deactivate at check-out, enabling contactless entry while minimising security risks.In cases of last-minute reservation changes or cancellations, property managers using eviivo benefit from automated SETPIN code updates or deactivations. This eliminates the need for manual adjustments and minimises the risk of unauthorised access.For guests, both convenience and security are top of mind during their stays. According to American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) 2024 survey , guests rank keyless entry and mobile check-in and check-out features as the second-highest priority when selecting a hotel (after high speed WiFi connection).For properties requiring regular access for cleaning staff, maintenance teams, or contractors, Jervis Systems SETPIN codes ensure secure entry for staff while protecting guest privacy.Property managers using eviivo benefit from Jervis Systems’ centralised dashboard, which provides complete visibility and access control across all properties. The system scales effortlessly, enabling efficient access management as property portfolios expand.Beyond guest entry via PIN codes, the integration supports garage entry and smart device automation for locks, lights, switches, plugs, thermostats, hot tub and pool heaters, and more, allowing property managers to oversee multiple smart home functions from one platform. Property managers and guests can gain access property controls from the Jervis Systems mobile app or web app at AccessMyProperty.com (multi-language support is available).With eviivo and Jervis Systems, property managers can automate access, temperature, lighting, and other smart device functions across properties, reducing monthly utility costs and streamlining operations.Property managers report saving up to 10 hours a week per listing by eliminating manual or in-person updates, physical keys, and garage door remotes across their portfolio.Michele Fitzpatrick, CEO of eviivo, said: “Partnering with Jervis Systems allows us to provide professional property managers with a tool that really makes a difference, both for them and their guests. This integration means guests get a seamless, hassle-free check-in experience, and managers gain peace of mind with secure, automated access control. Michele Fitzpatrick, CEO of eviivo, said: "Partnering with Jervis Systems allows us to provide professional property managers with a tool that really makes a difference, both for them and their guests. This integration means guests get a seamless, hassle-free check-in experience, and managers gain peace of mind with secure, automated access control. We're excited to continue providing the added flexibility and control that property managers need to efficiently oversee properties in multiple locations, helping them deliver a great guest experience."Bobby Varghese, Founder & CEO of Jervis Systems, said: "Our integration with eviivo means more property managers can scale their operations with greater ease. By automating secure access and smart device automation, we help managers deliver a modern, contactless experience that's safe and convenient, which aligns with guests' expectations for a five-star stay."About eviivoeviivo, a market-leading and innovative property management system (PMS), has transformed operations for over 28,000 hospitality businesses across Europe and North America. By replacing clunky legacy systems with a seamless, unified platform, eviivo offers easy, one-click automation from back-office to front-office. The all-in-one PMS enables property managers to handle guest communications, bookings and OTAs on a single, integrated platform, boosting revenue, increasing occupancy, enhancing the guest experience and future-proofing their business. Visit https://eviivo.com. About Jervis Systems Jervis Systems® is a guest access and smart home device automation platform that allows property owners and managers to automate their short-term rentals, vacation homes, and hotels from anywhere in the world. Owners and managers can create five-star guest experiences while avoiding the technical hassle and headache of managing multiple apps and smart home devices. Jervis connects with numerous top-rated smart locks, garage door openers, thermostats, smart lights, smart switches, and much more to automate device settings and property access for guests, cleaning companies, and maintenance personnel. Jervis Systems makes property automation simple and secure, allowing property managers to focus on growing their business.

