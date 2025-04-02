MPD Seeking Suspects in Ninth Street NW Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at approximately 12:06 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest, for a report of a robbery. The suspects assaulted the victim and stole their property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/CoZfGkZ4cz0.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25046889