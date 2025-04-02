MPD Arrests Juveniles in Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in Southeast.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, at approximately 7:09 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle in the 1700 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

As result of the detectives’ investigation, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 13-year-old juvenile male both of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

CCN: 25032612

