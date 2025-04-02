MPD Arrests Juvenile in Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an armed carjacking that occurred in Northwest.
On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at approximately 4:58: a.m., the suspect approached the victim, who was standing near their vehicle in the 2800 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
As a result of the detectives’ investigation, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, a 12-year-old juvenile male of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).
CCN: 24101419
