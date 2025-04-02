Even as April 15 Tax Day approaches – if you don’t owe, you have more time to file to get your refund

Here comes the April 15, 2025 deadline to file your taxes -- but wait, there’s good news. If you don’t owe any taxes, you have three years to file your tax return without any penalty and still get your refund. Plus, thanks to the Oregon Department of Human Services Tax Infrastructure Grant Program, there are many places to get free help in filing your taxes.

For many people, particularly those with lower incomes or who work part-time or seasonally, a refund is due thanks to withholding and refundable tax credits.

But why wait three years if you are due a tax refund? Don’t let the April 15 deadline stop you from getting your tax return this year. It may be too late to find an appointment before April 15, but many free tax filing places take some time off after April 15 and then start up again in May and work through October 15.

Also, it is fairly common to get a letter two or three months after filing your taxes from the Oregon Department of Revenue or the Internal Revenue Service asking for more information. The free tax filing services can help you respond to the letter including translating into other languages if needed.

Learn more about credits, deadlines and where to find free help: https://www.oregon.gov/odhs/Pages/tax-help.aspx

The Tax Infrastructure Grant Program funds culturally relevant or culturally specific organizations, Tribal governments and rural community organizations to help educate and provide free tax filing help for people with low incomes. Help is available in multiple languages. The grant money is also used to increase the number of certified tax preparers in Oregon.

Where to get free help filing taxes

211Info: Call 2-1-1 or email help@211info.org for a list of all the free tax filing help.