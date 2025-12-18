Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Awards Nearly $1 Million to Local Veteran Service Providers Across the State

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is pleased to announce the award of nearly $1 million in grant funding to support a range of robust and innovative local veteran service efforts and key projects to help improve veteran outcomes and provide critical services across Oregon.

The Legislature approved $972,653 for the Veteran Services Grant program for the 2025-27 biennium, which was first established following Oregon voters’ overwhelming support of Measure 96 in 2016 dedicating 1.5 percent of Lottery net proceeds to fund veteran services. ODVA received proposals from across Oregon totaling more than $3.6 million in requested funds. Of these, 16 organizations were selected to receive awards, which range from approximately $10,500 to $145,000 for the one-time grants.

The awards include projects and services focusing on veteran homelessness and housing insecurity, transportation access, education and training, employment opportunities, and other critical services in communities across the state. The grant awards will benefit veterans and their families living in rural, urban and Tribal communities.

The projects were evaluated by a committee composed of members of the Veterans Advisory Committee to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, representatives from various veteran service organizations, as well as other provider partners from across the state.

“This grant isn’t just about dollars — it’s about investing in people, communities, and ideas that help veterans build stable, fulfilling lives here in Oregon,” said ODVA Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels. “Through the power of these locally driven, community-led solutions, we’re strengthening partnerships and building resilient systems that support the diverse needs of veterans across our state. The work of the Veteran Service Grant Program helps ensure that every Oregon veteran has the opportunity to thrive, no matter where they live.”

The ODVA Veteran Services Grant recipients for the 2025-27 cycle are:

American Military Encouragement Network (AMEN)

Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde

Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians

Lake County Senior Citizens Association

Linn County Veterans Services

Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments

Reveille and Retreat Project

Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy Center

Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness

Washington County Disability, Aging and Veteran Services

Wheeler County Community Transportation

To learn more about the Veteran Services Grant or other grant opportunities available through ODVA, visit www.oregon.gov/odva/agency-programs/grants/Pages/Veteran-Services-Grant.aspx.

Veterans and families seeking claims and benefits assistance are encouraged to contact their local county or Tribal veteran services office. To find services near you, visit www.oregon.gov/odva/Services/Pages/default.aspx.