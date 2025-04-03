Pabst Light Announced as Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) Title Partner

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pabst Light has been announced as the Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) title partner through the 2027 season. A new light beer from Pabst Brewing Company, Pabst Light recently launched in stores throughout the United States. Pabst Light is now the official beer of the UFA, and will be available throughout most team venues in 2025 and beyond.

“We are excited to pair Pabst Light with the UFA,” said Pabst Director of Culture Marketing Kat Mata. “Pabst Light is a quality light beer with Pabst personality, and something fun and new to celebrate with friends and family or when toasting teammates after a game.”

A balanced, crisp, refreshing low-calorie beer available in 12oz, 16oz, and 25oz cans, Pabst Light boasts only 96 calories and 3.5 carbs. The brand will be featured on all UFA jerseys, as well as the official 2025 Professional Ultimate Frisbee. Pabst Light will also be the presenting sponsor of the “Friday Night Frisbee” series, showcasing the top league matchup each week streaming free on the UFA YouTube channel, as well as the “Pabst Light Player of the Week.” Lastly, the season will culminate with the 2025 UFA Championship Weekend presented by Pabst Light in Madison, Wisc. Aug 22-23, with the winning team taking home the all-new Pabst Light Cup trophy.

“Pabst is a legendary challenger brand that has brought people and communities together for more than 175 years,” said UFA CEO & Commissioner Tim DeByl. “And the new Pabst Light is a perfect fit for our fans, players and league as we celebrate another season of pro ultimate frisbee. We’re thrilled to welcome Pabst to the UFA family.”

Pabst Light will be featured at many UFA games throughout the season, including on broadcast, across digital and social platforms, and at the stadium. Fans can also take pictures with the UFA “Pabst-mobile” van and the 25-foot inflatable frisbee that follows the Friday Night Frisbee production each week.

The 2025 UFA season begins April 24-26 with the first week of regular season matchups. The first Friday Night Frisbee matchup features the 3-team UFA champion New York Empire visiting the Vegas Bighorns in the team’s inaugural game. Follow all the offseason news and updates at watchUFA.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.