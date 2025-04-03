Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) Announces Cannabis Partnership with Trulieve

The Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) has named Trulieve an official partner of the league for 2025.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) has named Trulieve an official partner of the league for 2025. This partnership marks a significant milestone as one of the first between a professional team sports league in North America and a multi-state cannabis operator, reinforcing the growing interest in cannabis wellness from the athletic community. One of the largest in the global industry, Trulieve operates cannabis dispensaries in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

“The world of health and wellness for athletes has evolved,” said league CEO & Commissioner Tim DeByl, “and Trulieve has become a leader in enhancing lives through cannabis. We’re excited to use this partnership to educate and expand resources for both physical and mental health for players and fans."

Trulieve is a vertically integrated producer and retailer of high-quality cannabis products intended to improve quality of life for patients and customers. The professional ultimate frisbee community provides a growing audience that play, watch and attend one of the fastest growing sports in the world. The Trulieve brand will be showcased throughout the UFA season, including exclusive digital content, off-field player profiles and in-venue education in select cities.

“Ultimate Frisbee is a dynamic, fast-growing sport that embodies athleticism, community, and a commitment to wellness,” said Trulieve Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins. “We’re excited for the opportunity to support the sport’s continued growth while expanding awareness of the potential benefits of cannabis for performance, recovery, and overall wellbeing.”

The 2025 UFA season begins April 24-26 with the first week of regular season matchups. The 2025 UFA Championship then returns to Madison, Wisc., August 22-23, for ultimate frisbee’s biggest event. Follow all the offseason news and updates at watchUFA.com. Find educational resources and additional information about Trulieve's legal cannabis products and brands at Trulieve.com.

