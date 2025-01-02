Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) Welcomes Vegas Bighorns

The team will compete in the league’s West Division and will play home games at Ed W. Clark High School.

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viva ultimate! The Vegas Bighorns will join the Ultimate Frisbee Association (UFA) for the 2025 season. The team will compete in the league’s West Division and will play home games at Ed W. Clark High School, less than three miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Ultimate player and enthusiast James Shorey is the owner of the new organization, and will be managing front office duties throughout the remainder of the offseason.

“I truly believe in the power of ultimate frisbee,” said James. “Our sport brings people together in a very inclusive and accessible way. Fans of all ages and backgrounds will be able to enjoy professional ultimate in Las Vegas. And they’ll see the best players in the world come in from across the UFA.”

Vegas becomes the newest UFA team since the Houston Havoc joined the league in 2023. The Las Vegas franchise will replace the Dallas Legion who suspended operations after the 2024 season. The Bighorns will also join a number of professional sports teams that have started play over the past decade, including the Vegas Golden Knights (NHL, 2017), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA, 2018) and Las Vegas Raiders (NFL, 2020).

“We’re thrilled to bring the UFA to Las Vegas,” said league CEO & Commissioner Tim DeByl. “This city has always been a global destination for entertainment, but it is now truly a pro sports paradise. We’re also looking forward to showcasing the player talent in Nevada for fans around the world.”

The team was named after the Nevada state animal, the desert bighorn sheep. Agile and highly intelligent, the bighorns represent a team that is highly adaptable to all conditions. The mascot also reflects the importance of teamwork, as the animals generally move in large herds to protect against predators. The bronze highlights of the team’s logo honor the vast desert landscape of Nevada and natural beauty of the region.

The Bighorns will host Open Tryouts for the 2025 season on February 1, and are scheduled to play their first home game in late April. For more information, visit watchufa.com or the team’s new home at bighorns.vegas.

