American Tortoise Rescue “Shellebrates” World Turtle Day on May 23

World Turtle Day is a great day to remind ourselves about their disappearing habitats around the globe and ways we can make changes to save these amazing creatures.” — Susan Tellem, Founder of World Turtle Day

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grab your party hat and dance shoes. Don’t forget to dust off that old disco ball, as it’s almost time to party for World Turtle Day2025! American Tortoise Rescue (ATR), a nonprofit organization established in 1990 for the protection of all species of turtles and tortoises, is shellebrating its 25th annual international World Turtle Day on May 23. Join the fun as this year’s theme is “Dancing Turtles Rock!” with the rescue favorites Bunkle, Spinner, Tank, Evil and Popcorn. They just woke up from a long hibernation and can’t wait to rock the globe with all their turtle friends.“I founded World Turtle Day with my husband Marshall years ago to shellebrate, educate, and protect turtles and tortoises. World Turtle Day is a great day to remind ourselves about their disappearing habitats around the globe and ways we can make changes to save these amazing creatures,” says American Tortoise Rescue and World Turtle Day Founder Susan Tellem. Tellem and her husband launched ATR in 1990 as the first national turtle and tortoise rescue in the U.S. World Turtle Day was launched to increase respect and knowledge about one of the world’s oldest creatures. Now, because of global warming, there is a more urgent reason to bring attention to the turtles of the world. It is estimated that 61 percent of turtle species are already extinct. Biologists and other experts predict the disappearance of turtles and tortoises in the wild within the next 50 years, if not sooner.“These gentle animals have been around for 260 million years, yet they are rapidly disappearing as a result of smuggling, the exotic food industry, habitat destruction, global warming and the cruel pet trade. It is a very sad time for turtles and tortoises of the world,” Tellem said.Last year, more than two million people were taking “shellfies” and holding “shellebrations” in the U.S., Canada, Pakistan, Borneo, India, Australia, the UK, Greece and many other countries. In fact, 2024 was our biggest year yet, reaching a total online and print audience of 2,564,911,611 worldwide.Everyone can join the party from anywhere with the World Turtle Day party pack that can be accessed for free here: https://bit.ly/4kQ8tDy Follow World Turtle Day on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X. Millions of fans who are sharing shellfies, photos, memes, tips and other cool events in honor of World Turtle Day. For more information, visit www.worldturtleday.org or email info@tortoise.comPlease note: World Turtle Dayis trademarked – please use the registered symbol. No World Turtle Day items can be sold without prior permission.

