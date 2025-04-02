2025 Denver International Spirits Competition Winners Announcement

Wine Country Network announced the 2025 Denver International Spirits Competition Winners list. Stranahan's, Sazerac, and Blue Note are among the top winners.

This year’s entries included many new and emerging brands, with a noticeable elevation in quality. As a result, our judges awarded twenty-one Double Gold Medals, the highest number ever.”
— Christopher J Davies, CEO and Co-Founder
BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wine Country Network, Inc., publisher of Wine Country International® Magazine and a global leader in producing professional beverage competitions, has announced the 14th Annual Denver International Spirits Competition winners.

The Denver International Spirits Competition (DISC) is recognized as one of the world's premier competitions. In its fourteenth year, the DISC has grown by double digits annually. The competition accepts spirits in more than 125 categories and is judged double-blind by a seasoned team of certified spirits specialists and experienced buyers. The DISC uses a proprietary evaluation form and a 100-point scale to score entries. The judging team exclusively uses the NEAT ™ Ultimate Spirits Evaluation Glass.

This year's competition took place over three weekends in March. A final "Best of Show" tasting with nine of our senior judges occurred at the Burn's Pub in Broomfield, Colorado.

2025 "Best of Show" Winners:
1st place: Stranahan's Blue Peak, Solera Finish American Single Malt Whiskey
2nd Place: Sazerac 18-Year-Old Rye
3rd Place: Blue Note Bourbon Crossroads finished in Toasted French Oak

2025 "Best of Class "Winners
•Tequila: Tequila Corrido Over Proof Blanco
•Vodka: Granite Mountain Distillery Valkyrie Vodka
•Whiskey: Whiskey Thief Distilling Company Single Barrel Bourbon (2.20.2025)
•RTD Infused: jixxie Grapefruit Rosemary

For the complete list of winners, visit www.DenverSpiritsComp.com

Spirits Industry Facts:
As reported by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), there are now more than 5,153 licensed distilleries. An estimated 1,500 merchant bottle brands (brands without their own distillery) are in the US, and there are more than 10,000 International distilleries.

Wine Country Network, Inc. produces the Denver International Spirits Competition.
www.winecountrynetwork.com

About

Wine Country Network is a multi-platform media company. Its founders' previous experience includes successful careers in magazine publishing and producing significant national events. Wine Country International ®Magazine was founded in 2002 as a quarterly print magazine. Initial distribution was through winery tasting rooms located throughout the United States. Today, the magazine is published online through ISSUU, the World's most prominent publishing platform with over 100,000,000 million readers. The magazine enthusiasts may purchase print-on-demand, fine-quality, collectible print magazines. The company also produces these world-famous beverage competitions: •Denver International Spirits Competition •Denver International Wine Competition •Canned Challenge •Drink Pink International Rosé Wine Competition •North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition •Tequila Mezcal Challenge •Global Whisky Challenge-UK and European Whisky •Global Whisky Challenge-Asian and Oceana Whisky •Global Whisky Challenge-North American Whiskey •Global Wine Challenge

