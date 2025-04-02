Maine Association of School Libraries Announces Annual Awards

The Maine Association of School Libraries (MASL) is celebrating two educators: Maranacook Community High School Principal Michele Laforge, who has been awarded the 2025 MASL Administrator of the Year Award, and Dirigo Elementary School Librarian Cindy Petherbridge, who has been awarded the 2025 MASL Walter J. Taranko School Librarian of the Year Award.

The MASL School Administrator Award honors administrators who, through individual leadership and sustained effort, have made worthy contributions to the operations of effective school library media services within the educational program. The Walter J. Taranko School Librarian Award, named for the former Maine State consultant for school libraries, honors certified school librarians who have made a significant contribution to the profession.

At school-wide assemblies on Thursday, March 27, and Friday, March 28, the awardees were each surprised by an awards presentation. Both awards include a personalized plaque and $500 for their school libraries.

Michele Laforge

Maranacook Community High School Principal

2025 MASL Administrator of the Year Award

Michele Laforge was nominated for this award by Maranacook’s Librarian, Liz Guillemette, and Literacy Interventionist, Juliet Tinckham. Guillemette and Tinckham noted in their nomination that Laforge is an avid reader who talks about books to staff and students all the time, supports the Writing Center program in the library, and works tirelessly to nurture a culture of literacy in the school. They also described her as “a champion of libraries and librarians” who “creates opportunities for the library to be utilized and recognized as a hub for reading, information, and community.”

Pictured from left to right: Juliet Tinckham, Michele Laforge, and Liz Guillemette at an all-school assembly on March 27, 2025, where MASL past-President Heather Perkinson surprised Laforge with the award.

Cindy Petherbridge

Dirigo Elementary School Librarian

2025 MASL Walter J. Taranko School Librarian of the Year Award

The impressive nomination of Cindy Petherbridge submitted to MASL by Dirigo Principal Dr. Charlie Swan included testimonials from colleagues, parents, and students. Teachers describe Petherbridge as a “ray of sunshine,” whose “unwavering dedication to her students and school” is unmatched. A parent noted that “she knows all the kids by name, is always helpful and kind, and makes every child feel welcome” and “has created a safe, nurturing environment where children can thrive.” Swan described the many programs that the “immensely passionate, creative, and caring” librarian oversees, including book fairs, field trips to the town library, technology instruction, mentoring colleagues, and aligning books with the new reading program. He said she is a “true inspiration for the love of reading” and makes a “difference in the academic and social development of our students.” Swan explained that during the Covid pandemic, Petherbridge even volunteered to teach 4th grade remotely, because she is “always all in on doing what is best for kids in our school.”

The entire student body at the pre-K to grade 5 school, along with parents and staff in attendance, were so thrilled for their librarian that they gave her a standing ovation when MASL past-President Heather Perkinson surprised Petherbridge with the award at the assembly on March 28, 2025.

Pictured from left to right: RSU 56 Superintendent Pamela Doyen, Dirigo Elementary School Librarian Cindy Petherbridge, and Principal Charlie Swan gather for a group picture after the award presentation.

MASL’s mission is to provide connections for creating and advancing effective school library programs through professional development, advocacy, and community-building. For more information about MASL’s awards and how to nominate educators for them, please visit the MASL website and choose the Awards and Scholarships tab.