New E-Book Offers Critical Tips For Parents of Newly Diagnosed Children During Autism Acceptance Month

This e-book offers critical tips to help parents cope with their child's autism diagnosis. This book provides parents with proven techniques and realistic strategies to meet the challenges of raising a special needs child.

Author and Autism Coach Deanna Picon Provides Coping Strategies And Support For New Special Needs Parents

As a special needs parent, I understand the life-changing impact of autism on a family. This e-book will help support and guide new parents as they begin their autism journey.” — Deanna Picon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The journey of raising a son or daughter is filled with ups and downs, but when a child is diagnosed with a disability, it can be scary and overwhelming for parents. With the increasing number of autism diagnoses, more and more parents are facing this challenge and are in need of immediate guidance and support. That's why Deanna Picon, a renowned expert in the field of special needs parenting, has released a new e-book titled " Surviving The Thunderbolt : How To Cope When Your Child Is Diagnosed With Autism.”This realistic and reassuring guide provides practical advice and support for parents who may feel hopeless, confused and alone. The e-book covers a wide range of topics, from coping with the diagnosis and its impact on the family, to creating a supportive environment and taking care of oneself as a parent. It’s now available at www.amazon.com "As a mother of a non-verbal, young man with autism, I understand the overpowering feeling that comes with an unexpected autism diagnosis. I wanted to create a resource that would not only provide essential tips but also offer emotional support for parents during this difficult time," says autism coach, award-winning writer and author Deanna Picon.One of the standout features of the e-book is the inclusion of motivational quotes to provide hope and encouragement to parents. Picon believes that an optimistic mindset is critical as parents adjust to their new situation.“It’s so important to let parents know they are going to be okay, and despite the diagnosis, they can still have a good and fulfilling life with their child,” says Picon.As the number of children diagnosed with autism continues to rise, the need for resources and support for parents is more crucial than ever. “Surviving The Thunderbolt" is a valuable tool and must-read for any parent who is embarking on the journey of raising a son or daughter with autism. Your Autism Coach LLC provides personalized guidance, comprehensive support programs and seminars that address the issues and concerns of special needs parents. Deanna Picon is the author of “ The Autism Parents’ Guide To Reclaiming Your Life ”, “Special Needs Student Success: How To Have A Great School Year With Your Autistic Child,” and “Special Needs Holiday Magic: How To Enjoy A Great Holiday Season With Your Autistic Child.” She shows parents how to overcome the challenges of raising a child with special needs, while building a rewarding life for themselves. For more information, please visit www.yourautismcoach.com Picon is the recipient of the 2023 “Top Family Guidance Writer” award from Exceptional Needs Today Magazine. She has also received the 2020 and 2018 “Top Parental Advice Writer” and 2015 “Top Life Coach Writer” awards from Autism Parenting Magazine. Her articles have also appeared in Exceptional Parent Magazine and Parenting Special Needs Magazine.

