Governor Henry McMaster Attends U.S. Supreme Court Oral Arguments in Support of Ending Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Clinics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today attended oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court for Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, defending South Carolina's right to exclude abortion providers, such as Planned Parenthood, from its Medicaid program and affirming South Carolina's authority to enact policies that reflect its priorities.

“The right to life is the most precious of rights, and it is also the most fragile. We must never let it be taken for granted,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Today has been years in the making. I am optimistic that the Court will recognize that Congress never intended for taxpayers to be forced into subsidizing abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.”

The case originates from Governor McMaster's 2018 Executive Order that directed the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to remove abortion clinics from South Carolina's Medicaid provider list.

Video of the governor’s remarks following oral arguments can be found here.