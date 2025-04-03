New Exmark Video Simplifies Mower Maintenance

Start each season with fresh fuel to preserve mower performance and make starting easier. Sharp mower blades help the mower cut grass blades cleanly, improving finished cut quality and turf health.

Latest Backyard Smart episode offers a checklist for proper pre-season mower maintenance

Proper mower maintenance doesn’t just improve cut quality, it also helps the mower start easier, run stronger, and last longer than it would without.” — Jamie Briggs, Exmark

BEATRICE, NE, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With spring in the air, now is the time to ready your lawn mower with the maintenance it needs to reliably deliver a beautiful cut quality all season long. With this in mind, Exmark recently launched a new episode of its Backyard Smart video series, “Lawn Mower Maintenance Checklist”, which offers a step-by-step list for maintaining your mower.

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said that while the specific maintenance requirements vary between mower models, many items are similar for virtually any mower.

“A beautiful lawn begins with a well-maintained mower,” Briggs said. “Proper mower maintenance doesn’t just improve cut quality, it also helps the mower start easier, run stronger, and last longer than it would without.”

The new video is free to view on the Exmark Backyard Life site, where viewers can also download a free downloadable and printable checklist. This makes it easy for homeowners to check off maintenance items and make notes.

Briggs said it’s important to remember that while the checklist is an excellent overall guide as to what items to maintain, some items may not apply to every mower.

“Sharpening cutting blades, cleaning the cutting deck and checking the engine oil are all good examples of maintenance items that apply to virtually any mower,” Briggs said. “On the other hand, inflating tires, or inspecting belts and idler pivots are maintenance items some mowers may not require. That’s why it’s important to consult the lawnmower owner’s manual to determine which items apply to the mower being maintained.”

View each Exmark Backyard Smart video, as well as a wide range of other outdoor living related content on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you can also view other Exmark Original Series videos, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, Living Rural, Prime Cuts and Exmark Signature Stories.

Lawn Mower Maintenance Checklist

