Two Waterfront Sarasota, FL Properties to be Sold at Online Auctions Beginning April 14th

A Ritz-Carlton Condo and Siesta Key Canal Front Escape will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with bids starting at $1.1M and $950K, respectively.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auctions for The Ritz-Carlton Condo and Siesta Key Canal Front Escape in Sarasota, FL. The Ritz-Carlton Condo, listed at $3,175,000, now has a starting bid of just $1,100,000. And the Siesta Key Canal Front Escape, listed at $2,700,000, will open at only $950,000. Both hit the auction block on Monday, April 14th at 9:00 AM EDT.Spanning 2,985± sq. ft., this elegant Ritz-Carlton Condo offers 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and sweeping views of Sarasota Bay. Step directly from the in-unit elevator into a private foyer adorned with a hand-painted mural. The sun-drenched great room flows to an expansive terrace, where sliding glass doors frame vistas of the sparkling bay. Ideally situated in the heart of Sarasota, residents are immersed in the city’s vibrant arts and cultural scene. As part of the esteemed Ritz-Carlton, owners enjoy exclusive access to amenities, including a waterfront pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, private theater, and more. Optional membership to the Ritz-Carlton Beach Club on Lido Beach and the Private Golf Club further elevates the resort-style living experience.The Siesta Key Canal Front Escape offers a blend of privacy, elegance, and island charm—set on the exclusive Palm Island accessible only by a bridge. Thoughtfully designed, this home showcases rich hickory wood flooring, classic plantation shutters, and a bright, open layout that blends the indoor and outdoor living spaces. The great room features a fireplace, coffered ceilings, and a wall of French doors that flood the space with natural light. The screened lanai offers an outdoor kitchen and tranquil views of the canal and private dock—equipped with a 10,000 lb. boat lift for quick, direct access to Sarasota’s world-class waterways. The property is just a short stroll from Siesta Beach, recently named Tripadvisor’s #1 Beach in the U.S. for 2025.“As someone who’s spent years navigating the Sarasota real estate market, I can tell you—opportunities like this don’t come around often,” stated Derek Billib of Billib & Billib P A. “These two auctions represent not just incredible properties, but exceptional locations that capture the very essence of Sarasota living."Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions, stated, “Sarasota continues to distinguish itself as one of Florida’s most desirable coastal markets, offering an exceptional blend of a relaxed lifestyle of luxury and sophistication. For discerning buyers, our auction platform offers not just access to these rare properties—but the opportunity to secure them at market-driven prices in a transparent and competitive environment.”The Ritz-Carlton Condo and Siesta Key Canal Front Escape are being offered in cooperation with Derek Billib of Billib & Billib P A. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auctions begin Monday, April 14th. Previews are Friday, April 11th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, April 12th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, April 13th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the properties, including due diligence, procedures for registering to bid, and Auction Terms and Conditions can be found at www.interluxe.com ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

