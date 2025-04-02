Improvements to State Route 240 in Richland underway

RICHLAND – Work to improve sections of State Route 240 in Richland will pave the way for safer and more efficient traveling conditions for all roadway users.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and contractors have started work on an $8 million project to build new lanes for drivers to safely merge on and off SR 240. Crews will also install a noise wall, and update traffic signals, pedestrian crossings, lights and signs.

“We understand that construction can be an inconvenience, but traveler safety and the safety of workers is our top priority,” said Alejandro Sanguino, WSDOT project engineer. “The project will help reduce congestion and improve operations and safety in the area, but please slow down, stay alert and help us all get home safely during construction.”

In March, construction began on the noise wall along the south portion of SR 240 along the Moon River RV Resort. This month, paving and repairs start along Kingsgate, Battelle Boulevard and Stevens Drive. Travelers should expect travel restrictions during the weekdays.

Starting in June, work on the Hagen Road and SR 240 intersection will begin to include reconstruction and widening of SR 240 and signal modifications. Travelers can expect nightly closures between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday evening through Saturday morning. A signed detour will direct travelers to use Kingsgate Way, Battelle Boulevard and Stevens Drive to SR 240. The project is expected to finish in August.

Drivers are encouraged to plan their trips by using WSDOT’s real-time travel map to help avoid delays.