Abraham Accords: AMMWEC, The House of Ruach, UPF, Host Interfaith Iftar Welcoming Arab-Israeli Partnership, Sharaka

Attendees Enjoyed Moroccan and Algerian Music Guests Enjoyed Pakistani and Kosher Cuisine AMMWEC Board Members with UPF and Sharaka AMMWEC President Anila Ali Speaks to Ms. Khaeriah Zaehera Abd Kayyum from the Embassy of Malaysia AMMWEC Board Members Offer Prayer & Reflections at the Event

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an inspiring display of unity and shared values, the American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) partnered with the House of Ruach, Universal Peace Federation (UPF) to host an Interfaith Iftar at the Washington Times Building on March 26, 2025. The gathering brought together diverse voices to celebrate Ramadan while reaffirming a collective commitment to fostering peace, compassion, and understanding between people of diverse religious faiths.The evening was a vibrant blend of faith, reflection, and dialogue, highlighting the importance of building bridges between communities at a time when the world is in dire need of empathy and cooperation. Leaders from various religious traditions, diplomats, NGO representatives, and advocates came together to break bread and engage in meaningful conversations about advancing peace and justice.“The spirit of Ramadan teaches us the value of reflection, empathy, and extending a hand to others,” said Anila Ali , President of AMMWEC. “A few years ago, I witnessed what was impossible-an Arab from UAE and an Israeli from Sharaka walk through my door. That friendship and alliance has led to multiple trips of Muslims. to Israel. I'm honored on behalf of my board, for the stand we took, against threats to our lives, to be the only Muslim women’s organization that signed on to the Abraham Accords. And since then our feet have not faltered and our iftar is a testament to our shared humanity and our commitment to cultivating a more compassionate and inclusive society" remarked AMMWEC President Anila Ali.Set against the backdrop of the Washington Times Building, the event provided a platform for leaders to explore avenues for collaboration on pressing global issues, including religious freedom, human rights, and community resilience. Guests enjoyed live regional music from Algeria and Morocco, and enjoyed Pakistani and Kosher cuisine.Attendees heard from practitioners including representatives of Sharaka, an organization dedicated to fostering person-to-person encounters to facilitate heart change, as well as diplomats from the embassies of Albania, Malaysia, and The Kingdom of the Netherlands, and had the opportunity to observe the traditions associated with the Holy month of Ramadan, reflecting together on the transformative power of coming together across faith lines to address the challenges that face our communities.Along with multifaith guests, the event brought together Muslims from Syria, Bahrain, Malaysia, Chad, Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Bahrain, Morocco, and Algeria, showcasing the beautiful diversity of the Muslim community in America.

