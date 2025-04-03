Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers to Donate $17,500 to Local Non-Profits Nominated by Hampton Roads Residents

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers invites local residents to Vote for a Cause and support community giving.

To see the impact these organizations make throughout Hampton Roads is really amazing, and we’re proud to support their efforts by making significant donations each year.” — Griffin O’Hanlon

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Car Crash Experts at Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers announced the start of their annual Vote for a Cause contest this week, inviting local residents to determine the winners. The local nonprofit, sports team, or faith-based organization that earns the most votes from the community will win the top prize of $10,000 from the Norfolk-based personal injury law firm this spring. Second and third places will win $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

“Our attorneys and staff look forward to this community-led contest every year,” says Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers partner, Griffin O’Hanlon. “To see the impact these organizations make throughout Hampton Roads is really amazing, and we’re proud to support their efforts by making significant donations each year.”

Last May, Managing Attorney Jim Hurley presented $15,000 in checks to the firm’s 2024 Vote for a Cause winners—Reck League, SUFF.Impact, and Pandas Fight Against Cancer. Over 9,500 residents nominated and voted for their favorite organizations to win in 2024. Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers expects an even greater turnout this year as news of the contest spreads and organizations galvanize more support from their followers.

The rules for this year’s contest are simple: Hampton Roads residents may nominate any locally based nonprofit, sports team, or faith-based organization to win. Nominated organizations have from April 1 to May 13 to rack up as many votes as possible at voteforacause.com. One vote per Hampton Roads resident is allowed. The winners will be announced on May 16 via Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers’ Facebook page.

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers encourages all nominated organizations to galvanize support via their websites, social media pages, newsletters, and more.

As for the prize money? Organizations may use the funds at their discretion. Last year, Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers’ $10,000 donation to first-place winner, Reck League, funded its annual summer football skills and leadership training camp for Norfolk youth. Pandas Fight Against Cancer used its $2,000 donation to help pay off bills for families with children in the oncology ward to alleviate a bit of their financial stress.

Vote for a Cause is one of several initiatives that Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers has launched under Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers Cares to thank Hampton Roads for its continuous support. Recently, the personal injury law firm donated $2,500 in grocery gift cards to E. Palmer Supermarket in the Berkley neighborhood of Norfolk at the annual Berkley Grocery Giveaway. In addition to Vote for a Cause this Spring and regular donations throughout the year, The Car Crash Experts also plan to donate $17,500 to three local schools this fall through its annual Vote for a School contest.

About Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers

Cooper Hurley Injury Lawyers, The Car Crash Experts, helps those who have been injured in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents throughout Virginia. The personal injury firm also represents family members of wrongful death victims. For more information about Cooper Hurley Injury Cares or the accidents the firm handles, call 757-333-3333 or visit www.cooperhurley.com.

