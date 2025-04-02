Maryland State Police Arrest Philadelphia Man Following Alleged Road Rage Shooting

April 2, 2025

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Philadelphia man following an alleged road-rage shooting that occurred on March 28 in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Andre Howard, 34, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Howard is charged with two counts of felony assault, using a handgun during a crime of violence, possessing a loaded handgun on his person, and additional offenses. Howard has been transported to the Prince George’s County Division of Corrections, where he awaits an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on March 28, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack received a call for a report for an alleged road rage shooting on the ramp from southbound Route 4 to Woodyard Road in Prince George’s County. The victim, who is not being identified at this time, told State Troopers that he was stationary in traffic when his vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim was not injured.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative assumed the investigation and recovered a projectile from the victim’s trunk. A canvas of the crime scene with the assistance of a Maryland State Police K9 revealed a spent shell casing in the roadway. Through review of dashcam and other investigative methods, Howard was identified as a suspect. The investigation revealed that Howard was allegedly attempting to shoot at a subject with whom he was engaged in a road rage encounter; however, Howard’s shot struck the victim’s vehicle instead.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

