MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/2/2025

Maryland State Police News Release

MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/2/2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack "T" Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 2, 2025

On 3/26/2025, Sr Tpr Oyler conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Old Rolling Road, California, MD. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Nikki Shawnte Guy-Dixon, 47 of Great Mills, MD attempted to leave the stop on foot and was uncooperative. Guy-Dixon was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest and Failure to Obey Reasonable/Lawful Order x2.

 

On 3/30/2025, TFC Engleman responded to the Kohl’s, located at 46240 Lexington Village Way, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Donell Davonne Rothwell, 54 of Lexington Park, MD stole merchandise with a value over $100.00. Rothwell was issued criminal citations for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 and Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000. Further investigation revealed that on 3/24/2025, Rothwell committed a theft at the same location and he was charged on an additional criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

  • On 3/22/2025, Delonte Antonio Johnson, 24 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
  • On 3/23/2025, Jalen Howard Jones, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Olyer
  • On 3/23/2025, Avery Jephthae Hawkins, 20 of Brandywine, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey
  • On 3/23/2025, Delonte Daivon Strong, 28 of Brandywine, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler
  • On 3/28/2025, Thalual Khat Deng, 41 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Phelps
  • On 3/29/2025, Aaliyah Alexandra Claggett, 26 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
  • On 3/29/2025, Anthony Jajuan Fenwick, 36 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Pifer
  • On 3/30/2025, Amy Renee Burke, 23 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann
  • On 3/30/2025, Lavander Shamal Barnes, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

  • On 3/22/2025, Francis Xavier Jones, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving vehicle while so far impaired by drugs cannot drive safely
  • On 3/22/2025, Nicole Michelle Brown, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for Theft: Less Than $100.00
  • On 3/24/2024, Sarah Jane Batula Malinich, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
  • On 3/24/2024, Joshua Christian Stanley Jackson, 21 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for Arson 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property – Value Less Than $1,000.00
  • On 3/25/2024, Mary Anne Ayala-Santiago, 45 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for Second Degree Assault x2 and Child Abuse: 2nd Degree – Custody
  • On 3/27/2025, Edvon Stephen Coates, 26 of Oxon Hill, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for Sex Abuse Minor: House/Fam and Sex Offense Third Degree
  • On 3/28/2025, Daniel Alexander Speight, 41 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol
  • On 3/31/2025, Marshall Anthony Parker-Frazier, 45 of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for FTA: Theft – $100 to Under $1,500

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

