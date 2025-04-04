Capital Q Ventures announces strategic investment into Capsure.io

Capsure.io, the leading innovator in automated social media marketing for real estate professionals, has secured a strategic investment from Capital Q Ventures.

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its advanced platform, Capsure.io streamlines the process of creating and posting engaging, branded content across social media. By integrating with MLS systems and automating property listing promotions, the platform empowers agents and brokers to maximize their online presence effortlessly. The investment from Capital Q Ventures will allow Capsure.io to enhance its AI-driven automation features, expand into new markets, and strengthen customer support capabilities.“We are thrilled to partner with Capital Q Ventures as we enter this exciting phase of growth,” said Dave Moon, CEO at Capsure.io. “This investment validates our vision and will accelerate our mission to make social media marketing effortless for real estate professionals. With the support of Capital Q Ventures, we are poised to bring even more innovation and value to our users.”Capital Q Ventures, known for backing high-growth technology companies, sees tremendous potential in Capsure.io’s approach to real estate marketing automation. “Capsure.io is redefining how real estate professionals engage with their audience online,” said Bruno Quatrini, COO at Capital Q Ventures. “We believe in the team’s vision and their ability to scale this platform to new heights.”With this strategic investment, Capsure.io is set to expand its development team, enhance AI-driven automation, and roll out new integrations to provide real estate professionals with even more powerful marketing tools.To learn more about Capsure.io and its latest innovations, visit www.capsure.io About Capsure.ioCapsure.io is a leading provider of automated social media marketing solutions for real estate professionals. With a focus on efficiency and engagement, Capsure.io helps agents and brokers enhance their digital presence through smart automation, branded content, and seamless social media integration.About Capital Q VenturesCapital Q Ventures is a private equity and venture capital firm dedicated to investing in high-growth technology companies. With a focus on innovation and strategic partnerships, Capital Q Ventures provides funding and support to help visionary companies scale and succeed.

