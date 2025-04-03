Nationally Recognized Leaders to Speak at Courage Under Fire Gala in Nashville, May 23

Courage Under Fire Gala Speakers

Courage Under Fire Gala, a premier event celebrating faith, education, and cultural renewal, is on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

Each of these speakers brings a unique voice and an unwavering commitment to truth, virtue, and courage.” — Alissa Walsh

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courage Under Fire Gala, a premier event celebrating faith, education, and cultural renewal, will take place on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. The event will bring together prominent voices from media, faith, and education to inspire attendees to stand boldly for truth and virtue in a rapidly changing world.

The evening will feature keynote addresses from high-profile speakers, including:

• Fr. Mike Schmitz

A beloved Catholic priest and educator, Fr. Mike Schmitz is the director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Duluth and the Chaplain for the Newman Center at the University of Minnesota–Duluth. He is best known for hosting "The Bible in a Year" and "The Catechism in a Year" podcasts with Ascension, which have ranked at the top of global charts. Fr. Mike is known for his dynamic preaching and his ability to connect timeless truths with today’s challenges.

• Kirk Cameron

Actor, producer, and advocate for faith and family, Kirk Cameron rose to fame as Mike Seaver on the hit television series "Growing Pains." Today, he is known for his inspirational films such as "Fireproof" and "Lifemark," and his work promoting values-based education and parenting. Cameron is also the creator of "The Homeschool Awakening" documentary and hosts "Takeaways with Kirk Cameron" on TBN.

• Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh is a best-selling author, producer, actor, cultural commentator, and host of The Matt Walsh Show at The Daily Wire. He is known for engaging conversations around family, gender, and traditional values. Walsh is the writer and narrator of the acclaimed documentary "What Is a Woman?" and the author of several popular books that explore issues facing modern culture with wit and clarity. Walsh's latest film, "Am I Racist?" ranked 4th at the box office and ranks as the #1 documentary of the year.

• Michael Knowles

Michael Knowles is the host of The Michael Knowles Show on The Daily Wire. A Yale graduate, best-selling author, and sought-after speaker, Knowles is known for his thoughtful defense of free speech, virtue, and reason. His books include "Speechless: Controlling Words, Controlling Minds," and he regularly contributes to national conversations on education, politics, and cultural leadership.

• Harrison Butker

Three-time Super Bowl Champion Harrison Butker is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history and a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs. A graduate of Georgia Tech and a team captain in college, Butker is known for his leadership both on and off the field. He is a dedicated husband, father, and advocate for living with purpose and integrity, and he frequently speaks on the importance of faith and family.

"Each of these speakers brings a unique voice and an unwavering commitment to truth, virtue, and courage," said Courage Under Fire organizer Alissa Walsh.

These influential leaders will share powerful insights on overcoming fear, defending truth, and making a lasting impact. Attendees will be encouraged to embrace their calling with courage, conviction, and faith.

An Evening of Inspiration and Purpose

At a time when cultural values are being challenged, the Courage Under Fire Gala seeks to equip individuals to stand firm in their beliefs and lead with integrity. The event will highlight the importance of faith-driven leadership and the role of education in shaping future generations.

Proceeds from the gala will support the mission of Courage Under Fire to take back our culture through conservative, faith-filled networking events such as the gala, weekend retreats, and other collaborative fundraising events.

About Regina Caeli Academy

Regina Caeli Academy serves families seeking Christ-centered learning by providing a classical hybrid education in the Catholic tradition. RCA’s mission is to train the mind to form the soul. Courage Under Fire comes alongside this mission and takes it further by modeling this training in taking a faithful stand and setting the example for our students through the gala and other events that help change the culture.

Event Details

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Location: Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn.

Attire: Formal; black tie optional

Tennessee Ballroom

9:00–10:00 AM – Mass with Fr. Mike Schmitz – TN Ballroom. Please arrive by 8:30 AM for check-in.

12:00–1:30 PM – January Donovan – The Art of Being a Woman – TN Ballroom (open to all guests)

12:00–1:30 PM – Media Summit – Influencers, Producers, Directors, Talent, Podcasters, News Outlets collaborating and networking to create quality content

12:00–3:00 PM – VIP Lounge – TN Ballroom

4:00–5:00 PM – Private VIP Event with Fr. Mike Schmitz – TN Ballroom

4:30–5:30 PM – Photo Op and Meet & Greet with Speakers – TN Ballroom

Presidential Ballroom

5:30 PM – Doors Open

6:00–8:30 PM – Gala Dinner and Speeches

8:30–11:00 PM – Whiskey and Cigar Afterparty (Invite Only)

Limited Tickets Available

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP packages offering exclusive access to private receptions, premium seating, and speaker interactions.

To purchase tickets, visit: CourageUnderFireGala.org

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, contact: info@courageunderfiregala.org

About Courage Under Fire

Courage Under Fire is a national initiative dedicated to strengthening families, upholding moral values, and inspiring the next generation through faith, education, and cultural leadership. Through compelling speakers and transformative discussions, the gala equips individuals to live with faith, courage, and conviction in their daily lives.

Courage Under Fire Gala 2024 Recap

