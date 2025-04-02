Enchanting Picture Book Plants the Seeds of Inspiration for Budding Gardeners, Sharing the Power of Nature and Community

Mara Plants a Seed is available now wherever books are sold. Mara cleans up an empty lot to plant 50 sunflower seeds... but when will her sunflowers grow? Discover the power of nature and community as hidden helpers make Mara's garden even better than she imagined!

Discover how an imaginative girl transforms an empty lot into a flourishing garden with the help of animal visitors and neighborhood helpers

While the book’s empty-lot-to-garden conceit is well-trod ground, the emphasis on ecological interdependence offers readers an enduring takeaway.” — Publishers Weekly

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In every neighborhood, a dynamic tapestry of plants, animals, shared spaces, and people weaves together to create vibrant communities. Mara Plants a Seed , a beautifully illustrated picture book for children ages 2–7, invites young readers to explore the wonders of their environment and discover how they can contribute to its vitality.The story follows Mara as she plants sunflower seeds in an empty lot, eagerly returning to witness the surprising transformations that unfold. From fluttering insects and curious birds to unexpected contributions from neighbors, each element reveals the intricate web of life flourishing in her garden. What starts as a handful of seeds blossoms into a colorful, thriving ecosystem that inspires awe and joy.Mara Plants a Seed encourages children to nurture the world around them with blooming illustrations and poetic prose. By showcasing the profound impact of small actions, this book is perfect for young readers fascinated by biodiversity and eager to cultivate their own gardens.Educators and librarians will appreciate its ability to introduce essential environmental themes, sparking curiosity and fostering discussions about nature, ecosystems, and community involvement.A free downloadable Teacher's Guide, available through the publisher's website, expands on the book's science content with hands-on activities like growing your own seeds! Join Mara on her gardening adventure and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards!Robert Furrow is a gardener, an educator, a birder, and a parent. He teaches many shades of introductory biology, including wildlife natural history and how to garden for wildlife habitat. He currently lives in Davis, California.Donna Jo Napoli has published books for preschoolers through high schoolers. She is a mother, a grandmother, a gardener, a dancer, a professor, and a dual citizen of Italy and America, currently living in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. This is her sixth book co-authored with her son Robert Furrow.Melissa Bailey is the daughter of an avid gardener and granddaughter of a farmer. She is also an award-winning illustrator of 50+ children’s books and the author/illustrator of 2 picture books. Melissa loves living in rural Michigan, somewhere between Flint and Detroit, thinks it would be awesome to live in a treehouse, and tries to remember to water her plants. Science Naturally is a small independent press in Washington, D.C. Their books are distributed to the trade by Baker and Taylor Publisher Services. For more information about their publications, to arrange author interviews or graphics, for direct or bulk purchase pricing, or to request a review copy, please contact them. Cover images and sample content are available at ScienceNaturally.com.Mara Plants a Seed2-7 • 10 x 10” • 40 PagesHardback ($18.95): 978-1-958629-76-5eBook ($15.99): 978-1-958629-77-2

Book Trailer Premiere MARA PLANTS A SEED

